(CTN News) – A new survey found that Europeans are buying fewer Tesla than in past years, despite a growing demand for electric vehicles.

Tesla was the one who carried out the inquiry and published the findings. This discovery aligns with the observed pattern over the past few months.

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association revealed that they sold a total of 5,475 Tesla automobiles during the month of April.

The number indicates the total number of Tesla automobiles delivered to customers. When compared to the same month in the previous year, the result is a decrease of an astounding 52.6%. We are comparing the information to the current month on the calendar.

The first four months of 2023 saw Tesla sales plummet 46.1% from 2022.

Taking into account the sales that occurred over the same time the previous year, this is the current state that has emerged.

These statistics show that the first four months of this year saw only 41,677 auto sales. This is a statistically significant number. This number looks like a minimal deal. This percentage constitutes a negligible amount of the total.

The number of Tesla vehicles sold in Germany and the United Kingdom reached their lowest point in nearly two years during the month of April. A connection has been established between the study and the data that was published earlier this month as a result of this.

Over the course of roughly two years, sales of Tesla automobiles in both countries reached their lowest point. According to the data that have been disclosed, Tesla vehicle sales have reached their lowest point in nearly two years in both national jurisdictions.

A growing number of consumers in Europe are opting to purchase Chinese imitations of Tesla automobiles rather than the actual Tesla automobiles. China is a country that is significantly exhibiting this pattern throughout the world.

As of the month of April, the Chinese manufacturer BYD has eclipsed Tesla as the product of choice for Europeans who are interested in purchasing pure electric autos. With regard to this particular aspect, BYD is the entity that has surpassed Tesla. As a manufacturer, BYD has officially eclipsed Tesla in terms of popularity.

Individuals frequently choose BYD as their preferred option. The fact that Europeans are progressively purchasing autos from China is made abundantly clear when this circumstance is considered. Both BYD and Tesla registered 7,231 fully electric vehicles in the month of April.

However, Tesla registered 7,165 units during the same month.

The registrations for BYD were higher than those for Tesla. The material in question was provided by JATO Dynamics, a company that specialises in vehicle manufacturing research and analysis.

The electric vehicle (EV) brand owned by Elon Musk in the region has reportedly experienced a decline as a result of the delayed launch of the most recent Model Y, as stated by several industry professionals who have provided their perspectives on the matter.

This is due to the fact that the Model Y was not introduced to the market until much later than expected. There have been suggestions made by other professionals about the influence that Musk has on the government of President Donald Trump in the United States.

All of these specialists have taken their frustration with President Trump to heart.

Increasing numbers of people in Germany are purchasing electric automobiles manufactured by Mercedes and Volkswagen. In light of this, we anticipate that this pattern will continue.

On the other hand, BYD and other Chinese manufacturers, such as Nio and Xpeng, continue to maintain a higher level of desirability in places such as Spain and Italy. Regardless of the fact that they have received less respect, this remains true.

SOURCE: DW

