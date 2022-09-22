Connect with us

Tesla recalls 1 million cars because automatic windows might exert ‘excessive force’

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Tesla recalls 1 million cars because automatic windows might exert 'excessive force'

Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million U.S. vehicles because the window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, increasing the risk of injury.

The electric vehicle manufacturer told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it would perform an over-the-air software update of the automatic window reversal system.

They recall covers some Models

The recall covers some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles. Tesla said it was not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the recall.

NHTSA said a closing window without the proper automatic reversing system may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, increasing the risk of injury.

