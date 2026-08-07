Singapore’s Global Talent Push: ONE Pass Holders Double in Two Years

BANGKOK – Singapore has significantly ramped up its push to attract the best minds in the world. The city-state has more than doubled the number of high-earning foreign professionals holding a special work visa since its launch.

The number of Overseas Networks and Expertise (ONE) Pass holders jumped to 8,500 by December 2025. This is a massive leap from the 3,600 recorded just two years earlier.

Key Takeaways

Massive Growth: The ONE Pass program rapidly grew from 3,600 holders to 8,500 in only two years.

The ONE Pass program rapidly grew from 3,600 holders to 8,500 in only two years. Industry Focus: Roughly 70% of these talents work in finance, technology, and professional services.

Roughly 70% of these talents work in finance, technology, and professional services. Ultimate Flexibility: The visa is tied to the individual, lasting five years and allowing multiple jobs.

The Ministry of Manpower reported 3,600 holders by the end of 2023. That number climbed to 6,300 in 2024 and reached 8,500 by late 2025.

This steady upward trend highlights how attractive Singapore remains for the world’s top talent. The nation offers a unique blend of economic stability, modern perks, and excellent career growth. Because of these great benefits, highly skilled workers are eagerly moving their lives and families to the city-state.

As the global war for talent heats up, this special visa gives Singapore a serious competitive edge. Officials see these high earners not as a threat, but as a vital boost to the local workforce. They bring in deep leadership experience and global networks that create better jobs for everyone.

What Makes the ONE Pass So Desirable?

Unlike traditional work visas, the ONE Pass is designed with ultimate flexibility in mind. It is a personalized visa granted to the individual rather than being tied to a single employer. This means top executives do not have to worry about losing their residency if they change jobs.

Most applicants qualify by earning a fixed monthly salary of at least SGD 30,000. However, people with outstanding achievements in sports, arts, or research can skip the salary rule entirely. This opens the door for a diverse mix of world-class innovators and cultural icons to enter Singapore.

The ONE Pass offers a generous five-year validity period, giving families long-term peace of mind. Holders can also work for multiple companies at the same time or even start their own businesses. This unique freedom is a major draw for restless innovators who want to build multiple ventures.

Furthermore, spouses of ONE Pass holders receive highly flexible work privileges. They can easily work in Singapore simply by getting a letter of consent. They do not have to apply for their own separate work pass, which makes family relocation much smoother.

Fueling Singapore’s Key Industries

These elite workers are not spread randomly across the local economy. Instead, they are highly concentrated in the specific sectors where Singapore urgently wants to grow. About 70 percent of all ONE Pass holders work in just three major industries.

These specific sectors include financial services, information technology, and professional services. These industries require specialized skills and deep global experience to stay ahead of international rivals. By bringing in top-tier leaders, Singapore ensures its financial and tech hubs remain completely world-class.

The impact of these foreign talents goes well beyond just filling empty executive chairs. They bring vital expertise in cutting-edge areas like artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and biomedical sciences. These global experts are actively helping to build the future of Singapore’s modern economy.

For example, skilled researchers are developing new medical technologies and AI systems that improve daily lives. By working alongside local professionals, these global experts help transfer knowledge and train the next generation. This crucial collaboration ultimately makes the entire Singaporean workforce stronger and much more capable.

Sustaining the Momentum

Singapore has always relied on a very strong workforce to drive its thriving economy. Early reports by Channel News Asia noted this visa was designed to streamline the hiring of top talent. The ongoing success of the ONE Pass shows that the government’s targeted approach is working perfectly.

To prevent any program misuse, the government checks in with pass holders every single year. They must clearly prove they are working, earning their required salary, and contributing to the local economy. This careful oversight ensures the program remains a win-win for both the foreign experts and the host country.

Over the next few years, the very first wave of ONE Pass holders will face their visa renewals. They will need to show continued high earnings or prove they employ local workers in their businesses. If the current trend holds steady, Singapore will easily continue to thrive as a premier global talent hub.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the Singapore ONE Pass?

The Overseas Networks and Expertise (ONE) Pass is a highly personalized, five-year work visa. It is designed specifically for top-tier global talent in various important fields.

What is the salary requirement for the ONE Pass?

Most new applicants must earn a fixed monthly salary of at least SGD 30,000. However, individuals with exceptional achievements in arts, sports, or research may totally bypass this rule.

Can ONE Pass holders work for multiple companies?

Yes, they have the ultimate flexibility to work for multiple employers at the same time. They can also easily start and run their own independent businesses within Singapore.

Does the ONE Pass benefit family members?

Yes, spouses of ONE Pass holders can easily work in Singapore using a simple letter of consent. The five-year validity period also provides great stability for relocating families.

Trending News: