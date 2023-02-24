Streamline Your Repeat Business with Salesforce Subscription Management

Subscription-based businesses have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their ability to generate recurring revenue.

However, managing subscriptions can be a tedious and time-consuming task. This is where Salesforce Subscription Management Solution (Recurrex) comes in.

It is an all-in-one solution that helps businesses to automate their subscription processes, from creation to renewal.

What is Salesforce Subscription Management?

Salesforce Subscription Management is a native Salesforce Sales Cloud solution that enables businesses to streamline their subscription management processes directly in Salesforce.

It is built on the Salesforce platform, which provides a robust set of tools for managing customer relationships and sales.

With Recurrex, businesses can easily create subscriptions from an opportunity, automate renewals, view and modify active subscriptions, and view account and billing history.

Furthermore, Salesforce Subscription Management solution natively works with Stripe and can be integrated with other payment gateways with ease to facilitate automated recurring billing using different payment options.

Benefits of Salesforce Subscription Management

Increase revenue while reducing manual work: Salesforce Subscription Management enables businesses to capture sales effortlessly by offering recurring purchases while adhearing to Salesforce best practices. This means that businesses can generate recurring revenue without having to spend time manually entering repetitive requests. Delight your customers: Salesforce Subscription Management helps businesses to create seamless, customizable options to delight and impress their customers. With the solution, customers can enjoy subscription products and services that are delivered like clockwork Thus increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty. Reduce friction: Salesforce Subscription Management enables businesses to automate repetitive tasks, allowing staff to spend time on reducing churn and onboarding new customers. Create scalable processes: Salesforce Subscription Management solution uses pre-built business processes that you can rely on as your customer base grows from 10 to 100, from 1000 to 1MM active subscribers. Optimize revenues: Salesforce Subscription Management helps businesses to optimize their subscription revenue through customer insights and behavior.

Salesforce Subscription Management from PowerSync: https://powersync.biz/order-automation-for-salesforce-sales-cloud – is an all-in-one solution that enables businesses to streamline their subscription processes, from creation to renewal.

Recurrex comes with a range of features, including automated renewals, built-in reports, automated payment reminders, discounts, and customer alerts.

With Salesforce Subscription Management, businesses can optimize their subscription revenue, reduce friction, and delight their customers.

