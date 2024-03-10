Connect with us

Business

Peloton Loan: Citigroup Sounds Out Private Credit Firms
Advertisement

Business

Binance To Launch XRP USDT Options, XRP Price Rally Coming?

Business

Profits At Costco Beat Expectations On Gold And Silver Sales

Business

Bitcoin Breaks $70,000 In Volatile Trading, Setting a New Record

Business

Qualities of a Leading Software Outsourcing Provider in Vietnam

Business

Bitcoin ETFs See Record Inflows From BlackRock

Business

Riviera Maya Ascends as a Premier Destination for Luxury Real Estate Investments During 2024 Economic Revival

Business

Officials Say Monroeville Convention Center Will Not Close

Business

Global Geopolitical Uncertainty Pushes Gold and Bitcoin to Record Highs

Business

Target Launches a Paid Membership Program To Generate New Revenue

Business

Bitcoin Price Exceeds $69,000 For The First Time In History

Business

Macy's 'Is Melting Away': Investor Brings $6.6 Billion Bid

Business

The Walmart System Can Be Hacked To Yield A Yield Of 5.2%

Business

Balance Zero Coinbase Crashes Again Despite Bitcoin Surge

Business

Amazon's AWS To Build Data Centers In Saudi Arabia, Invest $5.3 Billion

Business

Bitcoin ETF Mania Fuels BlackRock And Fidelity's Growth

Business

Trader Joe's Frozen Meals May Contain Plastic Pieces

Business

Bitcoin's New Mania Has a Lot To Do With 'Simply Not Enough' Supply

Business

A Nationwide AT&T Outage Is Being Investigated By The NY AG

Business

Bitcoin Closes Out The Most Positive Month Since 2020, Topping $61,000

Business

Peloton Loan: Citigroup Sounds Out Private Credit Firms

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Peloton Loan: Citigroup Sounds Out Private Credit Firms

(CTN News) – Citigroup Inc. and private credit providers have been discussing the possibility of providing Peloton Interactive Inc. with fresh capital to potentially refinance the company’s debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

According to the people, who asked not to be named because the matter is private, there are proposals under discussion regarding a loan of at least $750 million, which could be used to pay off a portion, or even all, of the fitness technology company’s convertible notes.

It is also possible that the new capital would be used to refinance the company’s existing term loan, according to one of the people we spoke with.

They added that the talks between the bank and the private credit lenders are informal, and there is still a possibility that a deal will not be reached.

There was a spokesperson for Peloton who said the bank wasn’t representing the company, while a Citigroup representative declined to comment on the matter.

The demand for risky debt is on the rise and a surge in the number of borrowers tapping private Peloton credit markets and leveraged finance for cash. In recent months, Wall Street banks and direct lenders have been competing fiercely to win deals, causing some recent private loans to have record-low spreads.

You may want to read more: Moody’s says private credit returns will be pressured by banks in the future

As a result of a post-pandemic slump, Peloton has had trouble recovering, and its shares have fallen amid growing expectations that further sales declines will be recorded in the near future.

As a result of a surge in sales of zero-coupon deals, the company has a $1 billion convertible bond that it sold early in 2021 amid a surge in sales of zero-coupon bonds. Despite providing cheap capital at the time when the securities were issued, they may also have made it more urgent to refinance the debt at that time.

According to a regulatory filing, Peloton’s existing loan would become due immediately if more than $200 million of the securities remain outstanding by November 2025, according to the filing.

As the company’s stock is currently trading at less than $5 per share, a conversion to equity would be unlikely unless the stock price reaches around $239 per share, which is where the company’s stock is currently trading.

SEE ALSO:

Binance To Launch XRP USDT Options, XRP Price Rally Coming?

Profits At Costco Beat Expectations On Gold And Silver Sales

Qualities of a Leading Software Outsourcing Provider in Vietnam
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies