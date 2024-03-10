Petrobras Uses Automation Anywhere AI Solution To Drive Savings

(CTN News) – This article explores the US$120m savings Petrobras has made using Automation Anywhere’s generative AI-powered automation solution over the last three weeks

Today, organizations around the world use generative AI (Gen AI) and automation to streamline business processes, increase productivity, and cut costs.

It has now been announced that intelligent automation solutions provider Automation Anywhere has saved Petrobras US$120m in three weeks, illustrating the technology’s potential across industries.

In addition to its 45,000 employees, Petrobras has 70 years of experience in ultra-deepwater oil and gas exploration. With the intention of increasing the accuracy of its tax filings, Petrobras sought to bridge the gap between the heavy use of AI in deepwater exploration and production and its limited use in corporate departments such as procurement, finances, taxes and human resources.

In order to minimize potential inaccuracies in tax filings, Petrobras leveraged Automation Co-Pilot for Business Users within its tax department. A new generation AI model powered by Automation Anywhere was built by Petrobras based on hundreds of pages of Brazilian tax code and months’ worth of company tax data.

After identifying US$120 million in savings in three weeks, the department automated its tax filing system and process, enabling taxpayers to file taxes within three days without having to work weekends during tax season for the first time in 15 years.

Petrobras CIO Carlos Barreto said, “We are delighted with our early results with Gen AI-powered automation,” which have saved the company tens of millions of dollars.

We’re actively using Automation Anywhere’s intelligent automation platform to improve productivity, achieve significant cost savings, and improve our business results.

Gen AI to be deployed in other business units at Petrobras

As the company gains experience applying AI, it plans to leverage Automation Anywhere’s intelligent automation solutions in order to deploy generative AI in other key business departments this year.

The company expects to save more than US$1bn in annual savings by implementing other Gen AI models to accelerate the administration of HR, other tax, procurement, and financial processes.

The savings will be used to help transition the company to sustainable forms of energy over the next few years, including wind and solar power.

As Adi Kuruganti, CPO at Automation Anywhere, said, Petrobras is an incredible success story of rethinking their business at every level with automation and artificial intelligence. In the future, companies will be able to realize massive savings quickly through generative AI-powered automation.

The Petrobras team is looking forward to continuing to work with us on integrating AI throughout the company in order to achieve greater cost savings and improve speed and accuracy, while empowering employees to accomplish higher value tasks.

