landmark; 600 Jobs Could Be Created At £32m City Center Landmark

(CTN News) – Upon approval of a £32 million landmark building in Manchester city center, 600 jobs could be created.

Property Alliance Group (Alliance) of Manchester is behind the plans to renovate a nineteenth-century carriage works on the corner of King Street West and St Mary’s Parsonage.

There will be a 13-story landmark building fronting King Street West and Motor Square that will include 64,122 square feet of office space, as well as a colonnaded ground floor with new retail space.

I have enjoyed designing a scheme for such an interesting and complex site within the city center,

Working to understand the heritage significance of the different landmark buildings on the site,” said Jon Matthews of Jon Matthews Architects.

In our recent public consultation, we discussed our design approach in detail with people, which includes a sensitive renovation of the carriage works and inner courtyard – as these are the most historically significant parts of the site – along with the proposed replacement of Reedham House, which faces King Street West.

Reedham House was almost completely reconstructed in 1926 and then again following bomb damage in World War II, making it of very little historical significance.

In order to protect and enhance the site’s most significant heritage asset, it makes sense to redevelop the less historically significant landmark buildings on site, and replace them with a striking, new-build sustainable office building that we are confident will enhance the area in a positive manner.”