Connect with us

Business

Nvidia Says US Order Restricts AI Chip Sales To China
Advertisement

Business

Qualcomm Sued By Chipmaker Arm

Business

Elon Musk's Expensive Car Collection

Business

Introduce a Cast Floor As a Business Floor

Business

Logistics Software Development Company: How to Get Ahead in the Industry

Business

Nokia Repurchases Own Shares On August 29, 2022

Business

With Putin's War, The Production Of Fossil Fuels Has Increased Significantly in Major Economies

Business

MoviePass 2.0 — Another Chance to Subscribe to Movie Tickets

Business

How to Become a Fund Manager

Business

Do You Need A Business Plan For an Online Business?

Business

Real Estate Transactions in the North Allegheny Area

Business

Federal Reserve Warns Over 40-Year-High Inflation Rate, Says More Pain Coming

Business

Micro Focus To Be Acquired At 99% Premium By Open Text

Business

What Is the Best Platform for Copy Trading?

Business

Banana Split; Happy National Banana Split Day!

Business

Dollar General Ups Sales Forecast as Inflation-hit Americans Spend

Business

Amazon Shuts Down Hybrid Virtual, In-Home Care.

Business

Top 5 Countries for IT Outsourcing in Eastern Europe: 2022 Market Research

Business

Peloton To Sell Gear And Apparel Via Amazon As CEO Retools Strategy

Business

California Is Banning the Sale of Gas Cars

Business

Nvidia Says US Order Restricts AI Chip Sales To China

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Nvidia Says US Order Restricts AI Chip Sales To China

CTN NEWS –  Nvidia has been ordered by the US government to restrict sales of two AI acceleration chips to China, disrupting a business the chip designer expects to generate about $400 million in sales this quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday.

The order, in the form of new licensing requirements and effective immediately, affects the company’s A100 and forthcoming H100 processors, which let AI developers speed up their research and build more advanced AI models.

The order could also interfere with the company’s ability to complete the development of the H100 “Hopperprocessor in a timely manner, Nvidia said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

US government said the new licensing requirement will risk

The US government said the new licensing requirement will “address the risk that the covered products may be used in, or diverted to, a ‘military end use’ or ‘military end user’ in China and Russia.

Nvidia said in its filing, adding that it doesn’t sell products to customers in Russia. The order comes amid escalating tensions between the US and China, which claims to neighbor Taiwan as its own.

nvidia

China recently concluded a series of war games

China recently concluded a series of war games that included launching ballistic missiles into the waters surrounding Taiwan. The H100, expected to launch this year, is intended to better help researchers tackle complex challenges.

Nvidia estimates the H100 is six times faster overall than the A100 predecessor the company launched two years ago. Nvidia’s stock was down nearly 6% in after-hours trading.

The company said it had expected approximately $400 million in sales to China during the third quarter but indicated that figure may be impacted by customers being unwilling to purchase alternative products.

Related CTN News:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish