Connect with us

Business

MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Play Pays Off For Medical Tech Stock Semler Scientific
Advertisement

Business

Verizon Offers 30% Off YouTube Premium, Adds Peacock Streaming Service

Business

Chevron Deal Approved By HESS Shareholders Amid Dispute With Exxon Over Guyana

Business

Twitch Viewing Figures Fall 7% Month-on-Month in April 2024

Business

Credit Suisse Makes History At The Asian Investment Conference

Business

Bitcoin Is Hovering Around $68k; Ether's Spot ETF Progress Is Good

Business

Vodafone Moves Closer To Exiting Italy And Spain As U.K. Deal Stalls

Business

This Summer, Planet Fitness Gives Free Gym Memberships To Teens

Business

Customers Say Aldi's Chocolate Is Great, So They Discontinue It."

Business

SONATRACH And ExxonMobil Partner To Develop Algeria's Oil And Gas Resources

Business

Capital One And Walmart Have Ended Their Partnership. Cardholders Should Know

Business

FT Reports That BlackRock Pushed Anglo To Extend Talks With BHP

Business

Bitcoin Laundering From $6.4 Billion China Fraud Jailed In UK

Business

LVMH And Lagardere Move Closer To Selling Paris Match Magazine

Business

COMCAST's Nationwide Network Gains 40% In Energy Efficiency

Business

Dow Jones Registers Worst Day of 2024 Amid Nvidia Rally

Business

Vote On Hess-Chevron Merger Appears Ripe For Narrow Approval

Business

Artificial Intelligence Will Help Alibaba's Cloud Business Expand Globally

Business

FirstEnergy Has a New Plan Along With MetEd And JCPL.

Business

ASML Could Disable Chip Machines Remotely If China Invades Taiwan

Business

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Play Pays Off For Medical Tech Stock Semler Scientific

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

46 mins ago

on

Bitcoin
Dado Ruvic | Reuters

(CTN News) – The share price of Bitcoin Semler Scientific increased significantly on Tuesday following the company’s decision to designate bitcoin as its primary Treasury reserve asset.

This is despite the fact that Semler Scientific is a medical technology company that is relatively obscure. This action was a direct consequence of the corporation’s decision to make bitcoin its primary reserve asset, which in turn lead to the decision.

Furthermore, the Bitcoin organization.

Which is engaged in the development of technologies that are employed in the diagnosis of peripheral artery disease, disclosed that it had acquired 581 bitcoins during the previous week. The transaction’s total cost, which encompasses all fees and expenses, was approximately forty million dollars.

The stock experienced a 37% increase during the trading session on Tuesday, while bitcoin experienced a decline of approximately 2% during the same time period.

Coin Metrics was the source of the information in issue. Semler’s market value has declined by over thirty percent since the commencement of 2018, despite the fact that the company’s market value exceeds one hundred eleven million dollars.

He issued a statement in which he asserted, “Our conviction that bitcoin is a dependable store of value and an attractive investment is exemplified by our bitcoin Treasury strategy and bitcoin acquisition.” This statement was made by Eric Semler, the chairman of Semler. Semler issued a statement.

Additionally, as he pointed out, “We believe that it possesses distinctive qualities as a scarce and limited asset that has the potential to act as a reasonable inflation hedge and safe haven in the midst of global instability.”

We are of the opinion that bitcoin has the potential to generate substantial returns, and this conviction is founded on the fact that it is gaining traction as a form of digital bullion. This phenomenon is occurring due to the fact that the value of bitcoin is significantly lower than that of gold.

Semler is currently in the same position as MicroStrategy, which initiated an aggressive strategy to acquire bitcoin in 2020 and has predominantly traded as a proxy for the cryptocurrency’s price since then. MicroStrategy is currently in the same position as Semler.

This transition has resulted in both MicroStrategy and Semler being in the same position. Since its introduction at the beginning of the year, this stock has experienced a nearly 163 percent increase. MicroStrategy was initially a vendor of enterprise software during the early phases of its business operations.

In February, the corporation announced it would focus on bitcoin development.

Semler stated in a public statement on Tuesday that the organization will persist in its focus on its primary medical enterprises and services.

He also stated that the company will proactively assess its use of excess capital after it has had the opportunity to do so, as it continues to generate income and free cash flow from the sales of its blood flow tests. This will occur subsequent to the company’s presentation of the opportunities.

Tesla and Block are among the organizations that maintain a specific quantity of bitcoin on their balance sheets in conjunction with their financial statements. The following businesses are included in the list.

The price of bitcoin has increased by over sixty percent since the beginning of 2018, and it is presently trading at a level that is exceedingly close to its all-time high.

Numerous individuals are of the opinion that the acceptance of cryptocurrency by corporate treasuries is a more reliable indicator of intuitive adoption than the adoption of cryptocurrencies by large funds that may or may not engage in trading.

This is due to the fact that corporate treasuries are more inclined to acquire and maintain cryptocurrency. This particular perspective is held by a substantial number of individuals. The absence of a particularly significant manifestation of the tendency is attributable to a variety of factors, such as regulatory ambiguity and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations.

SEE ALSO:

Twitch Viewing Figures Fall 7% Month-on-Month in April 2024

Credit Suisse Makes History At The Asian Investment Conference

Bitcoin Is Hovering Around $68k; Ether’s Spot ETF Progress Is Good
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies