Jason Aldean Has Confirmed It Will No Longer Be Working With The Country

(CTN News) – Jason Aldean, a country music singer with a 17-year history with his PR firm, has been cut from his contract following his wife’s recent comments about transgender people.

After igniting a backlash online just one week ago, the “You Make It Easy” hitmaker, 45, is now suffering the backlash resulting from his wife’s remarks, which sparked backlash on social media.

It has always been and will always be The Greenroom’s core focus, so it has been a difficult decision for us to step away from representing Jason Aldean after 17 years,” said Tyne Parrish, co-owner of Nashville-based The Greenroom, in statement to Billboard on Thursday.

“We may not be the most appropriate people for the gig anymore, but we will always be big fans of his music, as he is one of the greatest live entertainers in the country music genre.”

There are many country stars who have signed with The Greenroom, including Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Lady A and Brett Young to name a few.

After several days of demanding a retraction of their contract with Brittany in response to her transphobic Instagram Reel, the company has decided to part ways with the singer.

Over the last week, my words have been taken out of context as per usual and I apologize for that. Instead of getting upset by the twisting of my words, Jason Aldean decided to find some good in it instead of getting twisted over it,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

It all began when Brittany shared in an Instagram clip a video in which she thanked her parents for not changing her gender during her “tomboy phase” when she was young.

I’m giggling, lol! In the comment section, her husband commented, “I’m glad they didn’t work out because you and I wouldn’t have gotten along,” she replied to his comment.

As a result of his wife’s recent remarks that parents allowing their trans children to transition is one of the most heinous evils, the country singer has defended his wife, calling her “MY Barbie” after she caused major backlash with her comment.

