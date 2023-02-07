Connect with us

KFC Blocks McDonald's Chicken Push With a Bold Move
Published

6 seconds ago

(CTN News) – It did not take long for Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to reply to McDonald’s plot to overthrow the chicken-driven competition by overthrowing McDonald’s with their own chicken-oriented plans.

This is the Colonel’s counter offensive, which will include a one-two punch of wraps that will be immediately available across the country – aimed at boosting the demographic growth of the chain by attracting younger diners.

There is a lot of value in the younger crowd for the company as well. An interview with KFC Chief Marketing Officer Nick Chavez revealed that the redesigned wraps are an integral part of the company’s broad-ranging strategies to expand its customer base as part of a broader expansion strategy.

To kickstart this foray, it partnered with American rapper Jack Harlow just a year ago and was able to gain a foothold in that market.

McDonald’s latest chicken push does not include wraps, but it’s not like its fans haven’t tried to make one, despite the company’s lack of wraps.

As part of the McDonald’s Covid event, some of the company’s chicken wrap fans took to Change.org. The goal was to persuade them to bring back an item that had been on the shelf since 2016.

Even though the petition was launched two years ago, it didn’t seem to have had enough influence to get the company brass to take notice – only 16,955 people signed the petition in the two years since its launch.

Don’t miss out on this great deal while it lasts!

To celebrate the release of these brand-new products, KFC is offering two wraps for $5, allowing you to enjoy a meal on the go or a great deal.

Besides saying that the items will only be available for a limited time, the company did not specify how long the new items will be available for.

The updated wraps offered by KFC come with two options for you to choose from in an effort to give it some uniqueness over McDonald’s and Popeye’s, as well as Chick-fil-A, and not put it at odds with its Yum! Brands sister Taco Bell.

We offer two types of chicken wraps – one is the Classic Chicken Wrap – a hand-breaded Extra Crispy Tender chicken sandwich with crunchy pickles and creamy mayo, wrapped up in a warm tortilla – while the other is the Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap, a sandwich that embodies a flavorful mix of KFC coleslaw, spicy sauce, and crispy pickles containing Extra Crispy Tender chicken.

