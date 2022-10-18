Connect with us

Business

Intel's Mobileye IPO Is Expected To Have a Significantly Lower Valuation
Advertisement

Business

Bank of Thailand Warns Over Inflation as Baht Declines

Business

Trucking Company XPO Releases Some Quarterly Results Ahead Of Its Brokerage Spinoff

Business News Asia

Stocks to Buy Or Sell Today: 10 Short-Term Trading Ideas by Experts For 17 October 2022

Business Learning

Who is Krista Mashore?

Business

The Nikola Founder's Trial Proves Tesla Rival Built On Lies

Business

Oklahoma Apple Store Votes To Unionize, Becoming Second In The Nation

Business

Trump Media Fired An Executive Whistleblower After He Shared Documents With Washington Post

Business

2 Wawa Stores In Philadelphia Are Closing Because Of Safety Concerns

Business

Starbucks Will Close Its Monument Circle Location, According to a Spokesperson

Business

Kroger And Albertsons Plan Merger To Combine 2 Largest Supermarket Chains

Business

Reasons Why FX Brokers Need Access to Market Liquidity

Business

How to Attract Traffic to Your Property

Business

Consumer Inflation Index Skyrockets in the United States

Business

Social Security Payments Are Going Up 8.7% In 2023 After Biggest COLA Increase In 40 Years

Business

Elevated CPI Report May Lock In 0.75 Percentage Point Hike In November

Business

Small Business News: Small Business Trends to Watch in 2022 and 2023

Business

Ontario's Rebate Programs: All You Need to Know

Automotive Business

Nissan Sells Russian Assets Worth $687 Million for $1.40

Business

Google Play Store Has Approved Truth Social

Business

Intel’s Mobileye IPO Is Expected To Have a Significantly Lower Valuation

Published

5 hours ago

on

Intel's Mobileye IPO Is Expected To Have a Significantly Lower Valuation

(CTN News) – There was a report in the Wall Street Journal citing people with knowledge of the matter on Monday that Intel Corp is looking at a valuation for its self-driving car unit Mobileye that is significantly lower than what was previously expected.

Originally, the company anticipated a valuation of approximately $50 billion.

However, it is now looking to achieve a valuation of under $20 billion and intends to sell fewer shares than it was originally expected to do.

It did not appear that Intel was able to respond immediately to Reuters’ request for comment.

The report states that the lower valuation is evidence of a downturn in the market for IPO listings.

This is because the tech IPO market is experiencing its longest drought in nearly two decades as a result of the low valuation.

Intel  was announced late last month that Intel Mobileye was planning to issue a U.S. initial public offering, with plans to list shares of the company under the ticker “MBLY” on the Nasdaq exchange.

Some of its clients include BMW, Audi, Volkswagen, Nissan, Honda, and General Motors, among others.

According to the Intel  Wall Street Journal, the company will also be holding a roadshow for potential investors on Tuesday, which will be one day later than expected.

The report was written by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru, and edited by Shounak Dasgupta.

What is Intel’s Mobileye?

Mobileye, an -owned company that makes key processors for self-driving cars, has filed for an IPO, according to an SEC filing on Friday.

The move to list Mobileye on the Nasdaq is part of Intel’s broader strategy to turn around its core business.

SEE ALSO:

The Nikola Founder’s Trial Proves Tesla Rival Built On Lies

Oklahoma Apple Store Votes To Unionize, Becoming Second In The Nation

2 Wawa Stores In Philadelphia Are Closing Because Of Safety Concerns
Related Topics:
Continue Reading