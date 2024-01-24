What Flaws Might Your Business’s Security Protocols Have?

You might be focused on how your company’s security protocols are successful. Although this can be helpful, if you are looking to improve your business’s security, you also need to investigate its vulnerabilities.

With that in mind, here are some of the most common flaws that your venture’s security might have in 2024 that you might not have previously considered—and what you can do about them.

UDP Network Connections

UDP networks can be useful for businesses as they can offer a quick and effective connection that does not drain your bandwidth. However, these connections can leave your business vulnerable since they do not require a setup process like other networks.

They can give easier access to any potential cybercriminals who want to perform a DDoS attack and prevent you from accessing your computer. However, this does not mean that you are unable to use UDP network connections.

Instead, you will simply have to be extra secure when you are using these networks. For instance, you might decide to use firewalls that offer DNS validation.

Old Software

A more common flaw in your security measures, though, is that you may have failed to update any software that you have downloaded since you first bought it.

Although this might just make the software in question slow or incompatible with the gadget that you are accessing it from, criminals can also take advantage of this old software.

This means that you should check for updates regularly, download new software and uninstall the older version, or automate your updates so that you do not have to worry about them anymore.

A Lack of Password Protection

You might want to make it easy for yourself to access your gadgets and documents, and this might mean that you choose a short and obvious password—or that you fail to password protect your technology at all.

While this might serve you well if you only work on private networks and from home, a lack of password protection can mean that anyone can get hold of your documents, get onto your computer, and log in to your accounts.

It is therefore vital that you come up with unique passwords that are both long and use special characters, and that you change them up for every website that you use.

You might also consider implementing multi-factor authentication so that your device can make doubly sure that it is only you that can use it.

Human Error

Human error can also leave you vulnerable to the many cyber threats that are out there. For instance, your employees might leave themselves logged into computers and accounts or might leave passwords hanging around.

You might also find that you notice issues if your security team is not productive or if they are distracted and miss the signs of an imminent cybercrime.

To prevent human error, you should offer comprehensive staff training, hire the best security professionals, and do all that you can to create an excellent company culture that they will thrive in and will be excited to work within each day.

SEE ALSO: SmileDirectClub

