Oklahoma Apple Store Votes To Unionize, Becoming Second In The Nation

(CTN News) – In an announcement late Friday, Apple employees at an Oklahoma City store voted to unionize, marking the second retail location of the company’s 270 stores nationwide to do so.

Bloomberg reported that the workers voted to join the Communication Workers of America, which has also been pushing for unionization at other Apple stores.

In a tweet, the CWA confirmed the vote victory. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but it told Bloomberg it was proud of its compensation programs and the increases in starting salaries over the last few years.

Our open, direct, and collaborative relationship with our team members is the best way for us to provide an excellent experience for our customers, as well as for our people.

It is the latest victory for unions that have been organizing workers both in the tech industry and at large retailers. Kickstarter United employees ratified their first union contract over the summer following a multiyear organizing campaign.

A group of Google contractors in Missouri formed the Alphabet Workers Union in early 2021. There were several large union campaigns among Amazon warehouse workers in April.

In Staten Island, New York, Amazon employees voted to unionize, while workers in Alabama failed to do so.

Over 200 stores have voted in favor of union organizing at Trader Joe’s, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Starbucks.

Apple has so far resisted some of the organizing efforts, promising its employees better schedule flexibility and longer breaks between shifts earlier this year.

In addition to adding benefits to non-union stores, the tech giant has also reportedly informed union organizers that they will need to bargain to receive these benefits within unionized stores.

Meanwhile, Apple was charged earlier this month with violating the National Labor Relations Act by questioning employees and preventing the distribution of pro-union materials in New York.

The iPhone SE is the absolutely cheapest iPhone you can buy new at $429.
Despite rocking an old design that’s been around since the iPhone 6, this handset features Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip. That means this phone is lightning-fast, can play every Apple Arcade game with ease, and will connect to 5G networks

