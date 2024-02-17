Connect with us

Thwaite Confirms As NatWest CEO, Leading To A 20% Jump In Profits
Navigating the Digital Landscape: Sotavento Medios Redefining SEO Services in Singapore

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Ad Features Progress-Driven Content

Alibaba Invests In An Overseas E-Commerce Unit Amid Slow China Growth

Bank of Thailand Reports Non-Performing Loans Hit Highest Rate in Asia

Capital One Buys Discover Financial Services, Report Says

Using ASML Tools, China Seeks Military

Walmart Reportedly Explores Buying Vizio To Grow Sales Again

GlobalFoundries To Receive $1.5B From The US For Chip Manufacturing

Federal Reserve Study: OPEC Decisions Help Stabilize Oil Markets

Citigroup Becomes Air Astana Group GDR's Depositary Bank

Coinbase Commerce Integrates With Lightning Network And Solana

How The Skool Platform Is Changing The World Of Online Business

Mollars Plans To Launch a Cryptocurrency Exchange

Bitcoin ETFs Attracted $2.2 Billion In Net Inflows Last Week

Binance Plea Deal: US Prosecutors Want $4.3 Billion Accepted

UK Court Sides With Lessor Over Seized VietJet Airbus A321 Planes

Indian Fintech Paytm Gets Reprieve With Axis Deal

Over 1,600 Nike Jobs Will Be Cut As Part Of Cost-Cutting Program

Ben Sung Joins UBS To Expand Private Credit In Southeast Asia

(CTN News) – Paul Thwaite has been confirmed as NatWest’s new permanent CEO, and the company reported a forecast-beating profit for 2023, as it prepares to sell state-owned stock after a scandal-hit year.

A taxpayer-backed loan reported pre-tax profits of 6.2 billion pounds ($7.81 billion) for the 12-month period, up 20% from 5.1 billion pounds in the previous year and ahead of analysts’ average forecasts of 5.95 billion pounds.

Furthermore, NatWest announced that it would be repurchasing 300 million pounds of its shares as well as paying a final dividend of 11.5 pence per share on its shares.

Following the abrupt departure of his predecessor Alison Rose, Thwaite becomes CEO on a permanent basis with immediate effect, the bank said.

A damaging row with former NatWest Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage last year over the closure of his accounts prompted Rose and wealth boss Peter Flavel to resign.

In addition, Thwaite will also lay the groundwork for a retail sale of government stock in the bank’s holdings that remain 35% taxpayer owned following the bailout of the bank in 2008-2009 of 45.5 billion pounds.

The profit generated by NatWest was its highest since the rescue, as higher interest rates from the central bank continued to increase lending revenue.

However, margin pressure from fiercer competition for savings and mortgage products and a growing risk of cash-strapped borrowers defaulting on loans are eating away at margins.

Thus, at the end of December, the bank’s net interest margin has declined from 2.94% at the end of September to 2.86% at the end of December, which is a key indicator of how profitable its lending is.

According to NatWest, the bank set aside 578 million pounds for potential soured loans, up from 337 million pounds the previous year. However, the figure fell short of analyst expectations.

