(NYSE:R) Ryder System Reports Quarterly Earnings

(CTN News) – Ryder System (NYSE: R) released its most recent quarterly earnings report on Wednesday. Briefing.com reported $4.45 earnings per share for the transportation company.

This is $0.75 higher than the consensus projection of $3.70. Revenue came in at $3.04 billion, exceeding market expectations of $2.96 billion.

This company did quite well, with a return on equity of 27.48 percent and a healthy net margin of 6.71 percent. Also, the company’s quarterly sales increased 23.4% year over year.

Previously, the corporation reported profits of $2.55 per share. From $3.18 to $3.38, Ryder System’s EPS projection for the fourth quarter increased.

Dividends will be distributed by the company on Friday, December 16. A dividend of $0.62 will be paid on November 21. They will receive this payment.

Dividends will be withheld from shareholder accounts on Friday, November 18. 3.16% yield and $2.48 dividend per share. The Ryder System payout ratio is 17.75%.

A total of 7,383 shares traded on Wednesday, versus 725,737 on average. This led to the price of each share increasing by $3.83, bringing it to $78.46.

The company’s market capitalization is currently sitting at $4.02 billion, while its price-to-earnings ratio is 5.34, and its beta is 1.58. The average price of the share has been $76.90 over the past 50 days, while the average price over the past 200 days has been $75.23.

The all-time high for Ryder System over the past year is $92.29, and the all-time low for Ryder System over the past year is $61.71.

The debt-to-equity ratio is 1.83, the current ratio is 0.67, and the quick ratio is 0.65. All of these numbers are relative to one another. Therefore, these numbers can all be understood about one another.

Several hedge funds and institutional investors have adjusted the way they currently hold R over the last few weeks. Exodus Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ryder System by approximately 441,000 dollars in the second quarter.

Ryder System shares were added to Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio by 3.2% in the first quarter. A total of 4,854 shares of the stock owned by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

have been purchased during the most recent quarter. This has valuated the stock at $385,000 as a result. During the second quarter, Ocado Quantitative Strategies LP invested 329,000 dollars in Ryder System.

The company was expanding. The second quarter saw Ryder System invest $300,000. In this case, ownership stakes were purchased.

By purchasing a new investment, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its total holdings by $300,000. This financial commitment was made to Ryder System. 87.88% of the company’s shares are owned by institutional investors, such as hedge funds.

Who owns Ryder Systems?

[Stay on top of transportation news: Get TTNews in your inbox.] Ryder System Inc. on May 13 confirmed receipt of a $4.4 billion offer to be acquired by HG Vora Capital Management, A proposal that Wall Street analysts said reflects the high value the potential buyer sees in the leasing company’s business.

