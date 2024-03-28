Connect with us

Business

Coinbase's Lawsuit Against The SEC Has Resulted In A Big Win For The Agency
Advertisement

Business

The UBS Group Sells $8 Billion Of Credit Suisse Loans To Apollo

Business

Anthropic, Amazon's Biggest Venture Investment, Gets $2.75 Billion

Business

Tokenized BlackRock Fund Brings Trading And Crypto Closer: Bernstein

Business

International Paper Makes a $7 Billion Offer To Buy Out DS Smith Of Britain

Business

Alibaba Scraps Cainiao's IPO, Announcing It Will Own The Entire Company

Business

Siemens' Footprint in the Middle East: Powering Progress in Iraq

Business

Anthropic Acquired By FTX Estate For $884 Million, With Bulk Moving To UAE

Business

Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ) ROE of 13% Should We Be Delighted?

Business

Grayscale Bitcoin ETF Outflows Totaled $1.9 Billion In 1 Week

Business

Sun Life Financial's Chief Financial Officer Is Timothy Deacon

Business

Binance's Detained Executive Escaped Nigerian Authorities With a Fake Passport

Business

AT&T Will Not Disclose How Customers' Data Was Compromised

Business

Alibaba Sells Bilibili Assets For $360 Million

Business News

Apple Inc Opens Flagships Store in Shanghai Despite Plummeting Sales

Business Legal

US Government Takes on Apple Inc With Antitrust Lawsuit

Business

Church of The Highlands Exposed: Review of a Comprehensive Overview

Business

Lululemon Stocks Drop 10% On Weak Guidance, Slowing North American Growth

Business

FedEx Stock Earns $500 A Month Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Business

Bitcoin Rebounds From $200 Billion Slump To Reach $67,000

Business

Coinbase’s Lawsuit Against The SEC Has Resulted In A Big Win For The Agency

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Coinbase's Lawsuit Against The SEC Has Resulted In A Big Win For The Agency

(CTN News) – A judge ruled that the Securities and Exchange Commission can have a jury hear its claim that Coinbase engaged in unregistered securities sales in its lawsuit against Coinbase on Wednesday.

After the Manhattan federal court rejected Coinbase’s request to dismiss the SEC’s complaint.

Coinbase’s shares fell around 2.5%.

Coinbase was first sued by the regulator in June, alleging it was acting as an unregistered broker and exchange. Further, the agency requested that the company be “permanently restrained and enjoined” from continuing to engage in these practices.

Judge Katherine Polk Failla stated that although the term “crypto” may be relatively new, the challenged transactions fit comfortably within the framework that courts have used for nearly eighty years to identify securities.

Failla stated in his opinion, “the Court finds that the SEC adequately alleges that engaged in the unregistered offering and sale of securities through its Staking Program.”

By making its Wallet application available to customers, the judge also agreed to dismiss the SEC’s claim that Coinbase acted as an unregistered broker in the lawsuit.

A link to a series of posts by chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, was provided to CNBC in response to its request for comment.

“We were prepared for this and look forward to learning more about the SEC’s internal views and discussions on crypto regulation,” Grewal stated.

On Wednesday, the SEC filed a notice of Failla’s decision in the Coinbase case on the docket of a lawsuit it has pending in federal court in the District of Columbia against Binance, another major cryptocurrency exchange. Binance is accused by the SEC of making a number of unregistered offers and sales of securities pertaining to crypto assets.

The announcement of Wednesday’s decision comes as plays a larger role in Wall Street’s adoption of cryptocurrency.

The Securities and Exchange Commission approved a number of exchange-traded funds that track U.S. spot bitcoin in January. A number of these ETFs have partnered with Coinbase as their custodian.

A record amount of money has flowed into these U.S. spot funds since they were launched in January. Combined, they have generated approximately $52 billion in revenue.

According to Gary Gensler, chair of the SEC, trading platforms like Coinbase “call themselves exchanges,” but “commingle a wide range of functions.”

Gensler said at the time that the New York Stock Exchange does not operate a hedge fund.

SEE ALSO:

The UBS Group Sells $8 Billion Of Credit Suisse Loans To Apollo

Anthropic, Amazon’s Biggest Venture Investment, Gets $2.75 Billion

Tokenized BlackRock Fund Brings Trading And Crypto Closer: Bernstein
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies