Connect with us

Business

Anthropic, Amazon's Biggest Venture Investment, Gets $2.75 Billion
Advertisement

Business

Tokenized BlackRock Fund Brings Trading And Crypto Closer: Bernstein

Business

International Paper Makes a $7 Billion Offer To Buy Out DS Smith Of Britain

Business

Alibaba Scraps Cainiao's IPO, Announcing It Will Own The Entire Company

Business

Siemens' Footprint in the Middle East: Powering Progress in Iraq

Business

Anthropic Acquired By FTX Estate For $884 Million, With Bulk Moving To UAE

Business

Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ) ROE of 13% Should We Be Delighted?

Business

Grayscale Bitcoin ETF Outflows Totaled $1.9 Billion In 1 Week

Business

Sun Life Financial's Chief Financial Officer Is Timothy Deacon

Business

Binance's Detained Executive Escaped Nigerian Authorities With a Fake Passport

Business

AT&T Will Not Disclose How Customers' Data Was Compromised

Business

Alibaba Sells Bilibili Assets For $360 Million

Business News

Apple Inc Opens Flagships Store in Shanghai Despite Plummeting Sales

Business Legal

US Government Takes on Apple Inc With Antitrust Lawsuit

Business

Church of The Highlands Exposed: Review of a Comprehensive Overview

Business

Lululemon Stocks Drop 10% On Weak Guidance, Slowing North American Growth

Business

FedEx Stock Earns $500 A Month Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Business

Bitcoin Rebounds From $200 Billion Slump To Reach $67,000

Business

Gold Jumps to US$2,200 Per Ounce for the First Time

Business

Thailand's K-Bank Predicts Further Decline of the Baht

Business

Anthropic, Amazon’s Biggest Venture Investment, Gets $2.75 Billion

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

44 seconds ago

on

Anthropic, Amazon's Biggest Venture Investment, Gets $2.75 Billion

(CTN News) – Artificial intelligence is Amazon’s biggest outside investment in three decades.

The company is investing $2.75 billion in Anthropic, a generative AI startup based in San Francisco. ChatGPT and OpenAI compete with its Claude chatbot.

Amazon will invest $4 billion, up from $1.25 billion announced earlier this year. Amazon’s second funding round.

Despite Amazon’s minority stake, it will not have a seat on the Anthropic board. A source says the company’s last valuation was $18.4 billion. $7.3 billion in funding deals closed by Anthropic last year. ChatGPT is directly competitive with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Claude 3 was launched just weeks after Amazon invested. Google’s Gemini Ultra and OpenAI’s GPT-4 were beaten by its most capable model. “Generative AI is poised to be the most transformative technology of our time, and we look forward to our strategic partnership with Anthropic to further improve our customers’ experiences.”

It’s the latest in a blitz of spending by cloud providers on AI. And it’s the second update in a week. Last week, cryptocurrency exchange FTX struck a deal with a group of buyers to sell a majority stake in Anthropic.

Nearly 700 generative AI deals were worth $29.1 billion in 2023. The first ChatGPT demonstration by OpenAI occurred in late 2022. Ninety-two percent of Fortune 500 companies have adopted the platform.

AWS doesn’t want to be caught off guard.

A symbiotic relationship. Anthropic will use AWS as its primary cloud provider. To build, test, and deploy its foundation models, Amazon chips will be used. Chips designed by Amazon may eventually compete with Nvidia.

Microsoft has also invested heavily in OpenAI. Microsoft’s OpenAI bet has jumped to $13 billion after the startup’s value topped $29 billion. In addition to Azure’s compute power, OpenAI also uses Microsoft’s cloud servers for success and new business.

Google Cloud, meanwhile, has also backed Anthropic. Up to $2 billion will be invested in Anthropic, with $500 million in cash and $1.5 billion over time. As well as Salesforce. As part of the new model suite, Anthropic offers photo and video capabilities for the first time. AI models are becoming increasingly complex and multimodal. Google recently pulled its AI image generator due to historical inaccuracies.

Claude 3 doesn’t generate images. Users can only upload images and other documents.

In an interview earlier this month, Anthropic’s co-founder Daniela Amodei said: “Of course, no model is perfect.”. “Our models are designed to be both capable and safe.”. The model might still just make mistakes sometimes.”. Rivian was Amazon’s largest venture investment before Anthropic. Strategically, too.

Antitrust scrutiny has increased scrutiny of these partnerships. A rise in venture-style investing has offset a drop in the Magnificent Seven acquisitions, according to Pitchbook.

In 2022, AI and machine learning investments reached $24.6 billion. Compared to 2022, 18 deals were made by Big Tech. The paranoia of investing in disruptors drives Pitchbook AI analyst Brendan Burke. Furthermore, they tend to invest in partners rather than competitors.”

AI spending sprees by Big Tech have been criticized. Cloud startups have been accused of reinvesting money in their cloud businesses. “Goose your own revenue,” Gurley said.

SEE ALSO:

Tokenized BlackRock Fund Brings Trading And Crypto Closer: Bernstein
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies