Disney+’s New President Is Alisa Bowen

(CTN News) _ Alisa Bowen has been appointed president of Disney+, where she will report to Michael Paull, president, Direct to Consumer, Disney Media Entertainment & Distribution.

Bowen has led the global business operations for streaming platforms, including, since its launch in 2019.

As of the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, Disney+ has grown rapidly, reaching 154 markets around the world with 152.1 million subscribers.

In the new role, Bowen will work closely with key leaders across.

The Walt Disney Company to drive continued focus on innovation, which includes the forthcoming launch of the advertising-supported tier,

As well as multi-channel promotional support for and its robust content slate.

“Alisa has been an invaluable member of our leadership team since Disney+ was launched,” said Paull.

“She possess a rare and valuable combination of deep institutional knowledge, forward-thinking innovation, and global vision rooted in a strong focus on our consumers,

Which makes her an excellent fit for this critical role, and I am confident she will have a positive impact on the company immediately.”

He’s been in product, technical, and operational leadership roles in several global media companies for decades.

In her previous role, she ran Disney Streaming’s direct-to-consumer video streaming businesses, Hulu, ESPN+, and Star+.

Oversaw the global rollout of Disney+ in 154 markets.

Bowen joined in 2017 as senior vice president of digital media and CTO of the Company’s international operations.

Where she led the transformation of Disney’s channel broadcast technology, content operations, and digital publishing across EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

In her previous role at News Corp Australia, Bowen was responsible for the digital transformation strategy, including switching to digital subscription business models and launching new digital advertising programs.

As well as product and business operations, she’s held general management positions at big media companies.

Bowen holds a Masters of Business Administration from the London Business School and will remain based in Los Angeles, California.

