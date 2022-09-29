Italian Stock Exchange, Commenting on Today’s Session

(CTN News) _ The main indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets dropped between 1-2%. ActivTrades’ Pierre Ferret says investors are losing more and more confidence in the ability of central banks to control the situation.

The expert speculated that further declines in Italian Stock will be most likely before year-end unless investors see a strong improvement in fundamentals.

After fluctuating between 20,410 and 20,848 points, it left 2.01% on the ground at 20,433 points.

In the meantime, FTSE Italia lost 2.02%. FTSE Italian Stock medium hat (-2.17%) and The star of FTSE Italia (-2%).

Bitcoin is less than 19,500 dollars.

In ten years, BTP has returned nearly 4.7%, with a spread below 245 pips.

The euro is back to $0.97.

Bank securities perform poorly.

Keep Monte dei Paschi di Siena in the spotlight. Sienese Institute’s address is suspended for overtaking after a 12.2% theoretical drop.

The paper bank loses 3.43% to 1.5465 euros.

Passive intonation for the (-1.98% to 4.2335 euros). The giant electricity company and the Algerian state oil company Sonatrach have signed gas supply agreements.

Additionally, the parties agreed to provide additional volumes for 2022 and adjust prices based on market conditions in subsequent years.

Insurance surges 16.1% to €9.4. Italian Stock Post announced its intention to launch a voluntary, inclusive, cash-out public offering.

Consideration per share is €9.5, while consideration per security is €4.81. Net Insurance shares are quoted at a premium of more than 17% to the closing price on September 29 (€8.1).

On the day Franchetti debuted on Euronext Growth, Milan focused on it. Recorded an increase of 6.67% to €3.2. It has an initial capitalization of €11.2 million.

