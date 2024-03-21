Connect with us

Business

Alibaba Sells Stake In EV Maker XPeng For $317 Million
Advertisement

Business

Chipotle Stocks Split For The First Time, Breaking $3,000

Business

Chevron Will Build Its Carbon Capture Program Gradually

Business

Retailer Nordstrom's Shares Jump 9% On Private Report

Business

Gannett To Stop Using AP Content For The First Time In A Century

Business

ESG Policies Of BlackRock Cause Texans To Withdraw $8.5 Billion

Business

Recently, Bitcoin Dropped Below $63,000 From $73,000 Last Week

Business

Binance Probes BOME Insider Trading, Offers $5M Rewards

Business

Walmart Opens Its Lanes Exclusively To Walmart+ Members? But...

Business

In Japan, TSMC Considers Advanced Chip Packaging Capacity

Business

Choosing Your Banking Partner: How to Select the Right Bank for Your Current Account

Business

CEO Of Exxon On The Offensive After Wall Street Sourds On ESG

Business

Bitcoin Rally: What Investors Need To Know About Crypto Taxes

Business

Adani Group And Its Founder Are Being Probed For Bribery

Business

Buy More Bitcoin With MicroStrategy's Convertible Debt Offer

Business

Walmart Stores Prove They Can Compete With Amazon And Google

Business

Exclusive-Citigroup Investigates Bullying Allegations Against Senior IPO Banker

Business

OECD Says UBS's Rescue Of Credit Suisse Is A Risk For Switzerland

Business

Alibaba's AliExpress Under Investigation For Illegal Content, Pornography

Business

Here Are 5 Reasons How Fire Safety Statement Helps In Your Business

Business

Alibaba Sells Stake In EV Maker XPeng For $317 Million

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Alibaba Sells Stake In EV Maker XPeng For $317 Million

(CTN News) – On March 25th, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it had raised $317 million through the sale of 33 million American-traded shares of XPeng Inc.

Alibaba subsidiary Taobao China Holding Ltd. priced American depositary shares at $9.60 apiece, according to a source who wishes to remain anonymous.

A representative of the Chinese electric vehicle maker said the stake in the company was marketed at $9.60 to $9.75 per ADR at the time, asking not to be identified because the information is not public.

The pricing of the ADRs represents a 2.9% discount from the Tuesday closing price of $9.89 per share of XPeng’s ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange. During the trading session in New York on Wednesday, the ADRs were trading at $9.50 each, which was a drop of nearly 4% after a slide of as much as 7.7% two days earlier.

The Alibaba representative who responded to a request for comment outside normal business hours in Asia failed to respond immediately. According to a filing made earlier Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission,

Alibaba’s XPeng unit said it intends to sell 33 million American depositary receipts for its shares.

As part of a pre-IPO investment in the company, the company bought US-traded shares in September 2019 to position itself for an IPO.

Alibaba purchased 25 million shares of XPeng in December. XPeng terminated its agreement on Tuesday with Taobao China in order to submit a nomination for the position of director to an Alibaba-selected individual, according to a separate filing the company made.

Alibaba and the EV maker plan to continue collaborating in a variety of areas including R&D and marketing services in the future, and the EV maker will explore a range of potential business collaborations in the future, according to the filing.

SEE ALSO:

Chipotle Stocks Split For The First Time, Breaking $3,000

Chevron Will Build Its Carbon Capture Program Gradually

Retailer Nordstrom’s Shares Jump 9% On Private Report
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies