Hotels in Chiang Rai Ask Government to Boost Tourism Efforts

Over a month after water overflow from the Kok River completely flooded the Riva Vista Riverfront Resort in Chiang Rai, staff are still working to restore the hotel after flood waters were waist deep in the lobby and the first floor areas.

Mr. Kawin Srirattanaprasit, General Manager of Riva Vista Riverfront Resort said that presently 30 rooms have been restored while another 60 rooms remain closed, with damage estimated to be more than 2 million baht.

We are working hard to get the remaining rooms repaired and hope to be fully operational by November 1st for the start of the winter high season in Chiang Rai, he said.

The biggest challenge we are facing now is tourists fear that flooding problems still exists in Chiang Rai. People are calling into reception and asking is there still flooding? Is it safe to come to Chiang Rai?

This is a big problem and it needs to be addressed by the Government because tourists are afraid of coming to Chiang Rai. The Chiang Rai Provincial Municipality or the Tourism Authority of Thailand need to get the message out that Chiang Rai is no longer flooded, he said.

Normally in October which is the start of winter high season most hotels have a high number of room bookings, however, bookings this October aren’t very good, most hotels in Chiang Rai are less than 50% booked by foreign tourists.

Mr. Kawin said hotels and restaurants in Chiang Rai are really suffering and the government need to do something to stimulate the economy and bring tourists to Chiang Rai. He said it’s great the government has created the 800 baht co-share initiative, but this is only for 10,000 people in 45 different provinces. This doesn’t really help Chiang Rai hotels, he said.

Meanwhile. due to the impact of flooding in the North on tourism in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai, various agencies are implementing strategies to invigorate the sector in the final quarter of the year.

Ms. Pakakrong Tapparak, an Associate Professor of Statistics at Rajamangala Srivijaya University, anticipates that the tourism sector in the north will see positive impacts from the cooler weather, as well as the celebrations of Loy Krathong, Christmas, and New Year.

However, she noted that a significant majority of tourism enterprises (82%) have not yet experienced a rebound in their revenues, and 54% of hotel operators continue to earn considerably less than they did in 2023.

According to Prof Pakakrong, companies are urging the government to lower the costs of water and electricity, provide interest-free loans, and implement co-payment schemes similar to those established by the previous administration during the pandemic.

The Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) is calling on the government to implement a co-payment initiative aimed at revitalizing the sector following the recent flood crisis.

TCT president Chamnan Srisawat reported that the recent floods have inflicted damages amounting to at least 500 million baht on the tourism sector. He proposed that the government consider allocating up to 5 billion baht to offer a subsidy of 2,000 baht per person per day for three to four-night trips.

