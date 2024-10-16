Tourism Authority of Thailand to Launch”Winter Festival” to Boost Tourism in Chiang Rai

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has announced it will be launching a campaign “Winter Festival” to boost tourism in Chiang Rai that was devastated by flooding for the last two months.

The Tourism Authority Governor Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, visited and listened to the problems of business owners affected by the recent major flood in Chiang Rai Province, where they told her they urgently needed financial assistance, and capital to rehabilitate and stimulated the economy.

The Governor said she understood the business owners concerns and would request an urgent resolution from the Cabinet on relief measures such as soft loans to help entrepreneurs who need capital and low-interest loans to rehabilitate their businesses.

The government will coordinated with local MPs to provide initial assistance in rehabilitating tourism. There are both short-term and long-term plans, she said.

The most important thing is to tell the people that Chiang Rai is ready to welcome tourists. Chiang Rai people need encouragement from everyone. We want Thais to come and visit Chiang Rai together.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a campaign to boost tourism in Chiang Rai called “Winter Festival” which is a “Half-Half ” project. It will start at 800 baht, the government will pay half, the people will pay half, and entrepreneurs will get the full amount.

Currently we are alloting10,000 people for the program, however if it’s successful for entrepreneurs and tourists, the government will reconsider the extending the budget,” Ms. Thapanee said.

Meanwhile, in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district rehabilitation efforts have been ongoing for over a month. There are still many areas that need assicitance because the mud is really high and thick.

In Wiang Phang Kham Subdistrict, defence volunteers and district personnel joined together to do a big cleaning, spraying water to wash away the mud and dust inside the community before returning the area to the people after 100% of the area was successfully rehabilitated.

Another round of flooding his some areas of Sai Lom Joy Market due to heavy rain because mud was clogging the drains and preventing them from draining quickly enough.

The water has since resided and the district chief has ordered pumper trucks and crew to evacuate the mud from the water drainage pipes to allow proper was drainage flow.

Related News: