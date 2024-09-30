Digger Operators in Chiang Rai Warned Over Price Gouging Flood Victims

Thailand’s Commerce Minister has directed officials to take legal action against digger operators in flood-affected areas of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai for raising mud removal prices.

The legal action comes after people complained that some digger operators charged extra prices for removing mud from their properties.

Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said he issued the order after visiting damaged districts in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces on Saturday and Sunday to assess the situation and speed up restoration efforts.

Minister Pichai said that the Department of Internal Trade offices will guarantee that all operators maintain fair prices and display their service prices to the public. Those who fail to do so will face up to 7 years in prison and/or a 140,000 baht fine.

He told reporters the government has requested that digger operators cooperate in keeping the mud-clearing rates unchanged in order to assist flood victims. “Do not add to their misery,” he warned.

On Sunday, the ministry gave 2,000 cleaning kits to Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai residents, which also included blankets and mattresses, to assist them in cleaning their homes after the water had receded.

The Commerce Minister also intends to offer low-cost consumer items in flood-affected communities through the Thong Fah scheme, as well as send Thong Fah mobile units to outlying places to help people afford to live, he said

