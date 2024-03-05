Amazon’s AWS To Build Data Centers In Saudi Arabia, Invest $5.3 Billion

(CTN News) – Amazon.com’s cloud division, Amazon Web Services, announced on Monday they are planning to establish data centers in Saudi Arabia by 2026, investing more than $5 billion to do so.

As a result, customers will be able to securely store content and to run workloads through the cloud region, which will result in higher speeds for users as a result of being able to store more data and work more efficiently.

There have been reports that Amazon, as well as competitors in the cloud industry like Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft, will increase their investments in data centers to support the growing adoption of artificial intelligence technologies in the near future.

Among the many customers who use Amazon Web Services to run workloads in the region are Saudi Telecom Company SJSC, Seera Holding and Mobily, among others.

Apple and Amazon, led by its AWS unit, were reported to be in discussions with the Saudi Arabian government in 2017 regarding the possibility of investing in Saudi Arabia, according to reports released at the time.

Earlier this month, the head of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), a sovereign wealth fund, suggested the kingdom might be a potential hub for artificial intelligence activity outside of the United States because of its energy resources and financing capabilities.

