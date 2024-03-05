Connect with us

Amazon's AWS To Build Data Centers In Saudi Arabia, Invest $5.3 Billion
Bitcoin ETF Mania Fuels BlackRock And Fidelity's Growth

Trader Joe's Frozen Meals May Contain Plastic Pieces

Bitcoin's New Mania Has a Lot To Do With 'Simply Not Enough' Supply

A Nationwide AT&T Outage Is Being Investigated By The NY AG

Bitcoin Closes Out The Most Positive Month Since 2020, Topping $61,000

NatWest Shares Will Be Marketed To The Public By The UK Government

AI Race Sees Alibaba Cloud Announce Massive Price Cuts

The Urgency Of Clearing Credit Card Debt: Why Taking Action Now Is Essential

China's Ultra-Cheap Online Shopping Platform Temu Losing its Luster

$45 Million Settlement In Walmart's Weighted Grocery Class Action

Thrasio, A Leading Amazon Aggregator, Files For Bankruptcy

TJX's Holiday Sales Rose 13%, Topping Earnings Estimates

Bitcoin Price Surges Above $59,000, Close To Its All-Time High

Automotive Marketing Services – 5 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Strategy

Choosing the Right SEO Consulting Service for Your Business

Solar Industries: Reason Behind Rapid Growth of Explosive Industry

Tourist Contributions and Impact on Thailand's GDP

How Lowe's Is Dealing With The 'Tough Macro Backdrop'

Amazon's Premises Are Banned By The European Parliament

(CTN News) – Amazon.com’s cloud division, Amazon Web Services, announced on Monday they are planning to establish data centers in Saudi Arabia by 2026, investing more than $5 billion to do so.

As a result, customers will be able to securely store content and to run workloads through the cloud region, which will result in higher speeds for users as a result of being able to store more data and work more efficiently.

There have been reports that Amazon, as well as competitors in the cloud industry like Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft, will increase their investments in data centers to support the growing adoption of artificial intelligence technologies in the near future.

Among the many customers who use Amazon Web Services to run workloads in the region are Saudi Telecom Company SJSC, Seera Holding and Mobily, among others.

Apple and Amazon, led by its AWS unit, were reported to be in discussions with the Saudi Arabian government in 2017 regarding the possibility of investing in Saudi Arabia, according to reports released at the time.

Earlier this month, the head of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), a sovereign wealth fund, suggested the kingdom might be a potential hub for artificial intelligence activity outside of the United States because of its energy resources and financing capabilities.

