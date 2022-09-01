Lufthansa Pilots Are Scheduled To Strike On Friday

Connect with us

(CTN News) – A strike by Lufthansa’s pilots is scheduled to take place on Friday as a result of the failure of wage negotiations between the German airline and its employees.

In addition to Lufthansa passenger airlines, Lufthansa Cargo will also be affected by the industrial action that will start at 00:01 a.m. and will last until 23:59 p.m.

As a result of the weather conditions, airline officials have said that they have been unable to estimate how many flights will be affected on Friday as a result of the storm.

As a result of the union’s decision, it expressed regret and said it had made a “very good offer” that would have raised pilots’ basic wages by 900 euros a month.

The cockpit is seeking a 5.5 percent wage increase by the end of the year, automatic inflation compensation, and adjustments to its salary grid.

The union’s entire package would increase pilot personnel costs by 40 percent or 900 million euros, Lufthansa said.

In order to avoid labour disputes, the union said, the airline must “present a significantly improved offer”.

“We’re too far apart right now. The compensation structure in all occupational groups needs to be sustainable in addition to compensating for the loss of real wages,” said Cockpit’s negotiator Marcel Groels.

There is going to be a lot of tension in Europe’s collective salary negotiations in the coming months as a result of the rising inflation rate.

It has been reported on Tuesday by the German federal statistics agency Destatis that consumer prices in the country have risen by 7.9 percent over the past year up until August.

Is Lufthansa a luxury airline?

Lufthansa has presented the Explorer, a new pioneering cabin design for long-haul aircraft. 383 million euros is the amount the company estimates it will need to transform an Airbus A330 into a transport of absolute luxury.

