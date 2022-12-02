Belgium License For Global Advice Company

(CTN News) – The financial planning firm Alexander Peter Wealth Management (APWM) has acquired a direct Belgium License in Europe and is now regulated by Belgium’s Financial Services and Markets Authority, International Adviser is exclusively able to reveal.

The revised legislation means that the company will be able to provide financial advice under the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) with freedom of services in all 27 members of the European Union and European Economic Area (EEA).

As a result of this direct authorization, the company will be able to expand its existing operations in Spain.

Due to its previous role as an authorized representative of NFS Insurance Advisors, APWM now has full control over the future direction of the European side of the business. This is because it previously had a limited role in managing.

It is a true pleasure to receive authorization to provide advice to our international clients throughout the whole of Europe at Alexander Peter Wealth Management.

This is commented Alex Stankovic, Belgium global director at Alexander Peter Wealth Management. The most valuable thing about this level of authority is that it will allow us to reduce our costs, which in turn will allow us to pass those savings on to our clients. “



Establish a presence throughout Belgium Europe and expand our footprint

Alexander Peter WM has been granted direct authorization by IA, a week after IA reported that Alexander Peter WM had obtained a license from the Canadian authorities.

Having our European headquarters in Brussels and our main administration hub in southern Spain, Belgium ; Paul Griffiths, the head of Europe at Alexander Peter Wealth Management, stated:

“This official passport allows us to extend our cross-border service and provide a truly joined-up service to our clients with our European headquarters located in Brussels and our main administration hub located in southern Spain.”

“Historically, we have focused our efforts primarily on the ‘at retirement’ market in the Mediterranean region of Europe. As part of our strategy, we plan to add to this and expand our footprint into northern Europe.

This will enable us to provide a more comprehensive service to our clients on the continent as a whole.

Our business is delighted to announce this, but we are also delighted to inform our expat clients who often need financial and tax planning advice because of the complex nature of their situation.”

Since its establishment in 2010, provided providing financial advice to British expats and international employees across the globe.

A team of advisors from the Belgium company is based in the UK, the US, Canada, the EU, Switzerland, Australia, and Canada, as well as in Switzerland.

SEE ALSO:

UK Eurostar Security Staff To Hold Pre-Christmas Strikes This Month