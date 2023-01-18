Port Of Valencia Receives Its First Load Of Hydrogen

(CTN News) – The first load of hydrogen (H2) has been delivered to the Port of Valencia in order to supply the refueling station located on Xità quay with fuel.

There is no other port in Europe that has a hydrogen installation operating in real-time like this one. It is the first of its kind on the continent.

In this hydrogen supply station (HRS), there is a fixed part for receiving, storing, and compressing hydrogen up to delivery pressure, on which the test was conducted on January 17, and there is a mobile part which stores compressed hydrogen and has a dispenser in order for the machinery in the Port Of Valencia to be refueled.

It was with great excitement that the first tanker containing green hydrogen cylinders arrived at the hydrogen plant. Tube trailers were loaded into the storage tank at the Port of Valencia.

For approximately an hour, different tests were carried out as part of the preparation process for filling the fixed tank located on the Xità quay with H2. This was after preparation tests were completed.

It is expected that the mobile station will be loaded next week. This will be responsible for transporting hydrogen to the MSC and Grimaldi terminals.

This is so that the two prototypes of Port Of Valencia machinery, which will arrive in the near future, can be tested with the use of this clean fuel.

In particular, it will be tested in vehicles such as reach stackers and container stackers, as well as in a 4×4 tractor unit, which is a type of reach stacker.

The Reach stacker is being developed by Hyster Europe. A team of dockers and technicians from Valencia port will be heading to Holland to test the Reach stacker in the coming weeks.

Aetna Discrete is currently in the process of adapting a RORO tractor for commercial use.

It is expected that the two cars will run on fuel cells, and the electric motors will be powered by H2, and they will both be zero-emission vehicles.

Rapel Cascajo, the Head of PAV’s Environmental Policy Department, stressed the importance of the following:

Our commitment to being a zero emission port by 2030 will be achieved through this project as well as other initiatives such as the installation of photovoltaic plants or wind turbines that will contribute to the reduction of emissions and contribute to meeting our commitment to becoming a zero emission port by 2030.

In her view, Cristina Ballester, the Director of the National Hydrogen Centre, stressed the importance of introducing hydrogen technologies into a port like Valencia.

This was done through the installation of a portable hydrogen fuel station that would supply clean fuel to the two prototype machinery at the MSC and Grimaldi terminals.

It is an ambitious research project with the objective of enabling Port Of Valencia to generate hydrogen with the intention of managing it themselves in order to ensure that all of the port machinery operates with zero emissions.

What is the Port of Valencia called?

The Port Authority of Valencia (PAV), which trades under the name of VALENCIAPORT, is the public body responsible for running and managing three state-owned ports along an 80km stretch of the Mediterranean coast in Eastern Spain: Valencia, Sagunto and Gandía.

