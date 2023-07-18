Amazon Cuts Jobs Across Its Pharmacy Division In Tech Layoffs

(CTN News) – Several employees in Amazon’s Pharmacy business unit have been laid off in a fresh round of layoffs announced by the company.

It has been reported by CNBC that a “small number” of employees have been laid off as a result of a reorganization at the Amazon pharmacy division. According to Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser, this has been confirmed.

According to him, “Like many businesses, we are constantly improving our processes to improve quality and efficiency, and identify ways to deliver the best customer experience.”

It was confirmed by him that a few employees who worked in the pharmacy section of the company had been let go.

“We have made the decision to adjust our resources for the Pharmacy Services team, and a small number of roles have been eliminated as a result,” he told CNBC.

There was a report published by Semafor that revealed that Amazon had fired 80 employees during this round of layoffs. Several pharmacy technicians and team leads have been laid off, according to the report, while registered pharmacists have largely remained unaffected by the layoffs.

As of early this year, Amazon Pharmacy has already had to make layoffs as a result of the launch back in 2020. A number of managers, including program managers, risk compliance managers, and billing managers, were terminated in January, as part of an overall reduction of 18,000 jobs across the company.

According to reports by CNBC, the job cuts also affected employees that worked on digital health tools and Halo health and fitness trackers that are part of the Halo program.

This year, according to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy,

The company has seen its largest layoffs in its history. Earlier this year, Amazon announced that they were going to cut 18,000 jobs.

It was also announced that an additional 9,000 employees would be laid off after that. Earlier this year, it was revealed that fired 500 employees across a variety of departments and businesses in India.

AWS (Amazon Web Services) employees as well as human resources professionals and support personnel were affected by the incident.

