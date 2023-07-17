Connect with us

Business

MasterCard Partners With MENA-Focused Nirvana To Provide Payment Solutions
Advertisement

Business News

Strengthening Financial Ties: MoUs For Enhanced Utilization Of Local Currencies In Cross-Border Transactions

Business

Tesla Completes First Cybertruck at Austin Plant After Two-Year Delay

Business

Australian Champion James Pratt Joins Live Auction at Opera in the Park Vancouver

Business News

OPEC Member Countries Achieve Record Revenue Of $873.6 Billion In 2022 From Oil Exports

Business

Bitcoin ETFs Could Spark An Investor Frenzy

Business

Walmart Employee Beaten To Death By Somersworth Man

Business

Emirates Gold Refinery Is Suspended From The UAE's 'Good Delivery List'

Tech Business

Elon Musk's New Startup 'xAI' To Collaborate With Tesla On Silicon And AI Software

Business

Disney CEO Bob Iger Says Multiple Marvel Shows 'Dilute' Interest

Business

Easing Inflation Firms Rate Peak Bets As Dollar Falls To 15-Month Low

Business

Profit At JPMorgan Jumps 67% In The Second Quarter

Business

JetBlue And American Airlines Will Stop Codesharing On July 21

Tech Business Gaming

US Judge Rejects Request To Halt Microsoft's Acquisition Of Activision Blizzard

Business

Vteams; Providing Perfection with Professionalism!

Business

Interpol Red Notice Issued for Former Stark Corp Chairman

Business

Should eCommerce Businesses Only Target a Small Number of Keywords?

Business

Bitcoin To Be Sold By The US Government For $246 Million

Business

XRP Cryptocurrency Sales On The Open Market Aren't Securities, Court Rules

Business

Shopify's New Tool Shows How Much Unnecessary Meetings Cost

Business

MasterCard Partners With MENA-Focused Nirvana To Provide Payment Solutions

Published

12 seconds ago

on

MasterCard Partners With MENA-Focused Nirvana To Provide Payment Solutions

(CTN News) – Nirvana and Mastercard, under this collaboration, are collaborating to utilize Mastercard’s state-of-the-art technology to help make the payment process for all the services that Nirvana offers to travellers much easier, more secure, and more flexible for them.

There is an exclusive partnership agreement between Mastercard and Nirvana Travel and Tourism in the UAE, which allows Mastercard to offer a payment solution to travelers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan.

The objective of this collaboration is to utilize state-of-the-art technology in order to simplify, secure, and flexible the payment process for both travel customers and Nirvana’s services as a whole, according to a press release from the company.

The company will also be able to offer its corporate clients travel expense management solutions that will integrate with their financial systems.

Amnah Ajmal, the Executive Vice President of Marketing for Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (MEA) of, said, “At Mastercard, we recognize that travel is one of our greatest passions, and we know that safe and secure contactless payments can make a significant impact on enhancing customer engagement.”

In an interview with Nirvana’s CEO, Alaa Al Ali, he said: “We always strive to develop advanced and state-of-the-art solutions that will further enhance the customer journey.

By collaborating with such a renowned and customer-focused company as Mastercard, I feel that we can elevate our customer experience to an even higher level of excellence.”

In a recent analysis, the Mastercard Economics Institute has reported that leisure travel worldwide has been booming, with a 31% increase in March 2023 compared to the same period in 2019. That represents a 25% increase in year-to-year (YoY) travel from 2022 to 2023.

SEE ALSO:

Bitcoin ETFs Could Spark An Investor Frenzy

Tesla Completes First Cybertruck at Austin Plant After Two-Year Delay

Australian Champion James Pratt Joins Live Auction at Opera in the Park Vancouver
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs