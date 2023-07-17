MasterCard Partners With MENA-Focused Nirvana To Provide Payment Solutions

(CTN News) – Nirvana and Mastercard, under this collaboration, are collaborating to utilize Mastercard’s state-of-the-art technology to help make the payment process for all the services that Nirvana offers to travellers much easier, more secure, and more flexible for them.

There is an exclusive partnership agreement between Mastercard and Nirvana Travel and Tourism in the UAE, which allows Mastercard to offer a payment solution to travelers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan.

The objective of this collaboration is to utilize state-of-the-art technology in order to simplify, secure, and flexible the payment process for both travel customers and Nirvana’s services as a whole, according to a press release from the company.

The company will also be able to offer its corporate clients travel expense management solutions that will integrate with their financial systems.

Amnah Ajmal, the Executive Vice President of Marketing for Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (MEA) of, said, “At Mastercard, we recognize that travel is one of our greatest passions, and we know that safe and secure contactless payments can make a significant impact on enhancing customer engagement.”

In an interview with Nirvana’s CEO, Alaa Al Ali, he said: “We always strive to develop advanced and state-of-the-art solutions that will further enhance the customer journey.

By collaborating with such a renowned and customer-focused company as Mastercard, I feel that we can elevate our customer experience to an even higher level of excellence.”

In a recent analysis, the Mastercard Economics Institute has reported that leisure travel worldwide has been booming, with a 31% increase in March 2023 compared to the same period in 2019. That represents a 25% increase in year-to-year (YoY) travel from 2022 to 2023.

