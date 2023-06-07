United Natural Foods, Inc. Stake Reduced By Raymond James & Associates.

(CTN News) – United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) stock was decreased by 35.8% by Raymond James & Associates during the fourth quarter of 2018, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

United Natural Foods, Inc’s holdings of Raymond James & Associates were valued at $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period, and consisted of 20,099 shares after nearly 11,198 shares had been sold during that period.

It should come as no surprise that these events generated a great deal of interest among investors. Discussions followed on UNFI’s earnings announcement on March 8th, which revealed an EPS of $0.78 per share, which missed analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60).

As well, UNFI’s net margin was observed to be just 0.64%, while its return on equity is marked at a reasonable rate of 14.45%, higher than many investors expected.

Besides providing national distribution capabilities for natural organic specialty produce and conventional grocery and non-food products, the Wholesale segment of United Natural Foods, Inc also provides retail services for customers in the United States and Canada.

While it will not be easy to recover from last quarter’s financial stumble, UNFI stockholders have observed an increase in revenues from Q4 compared to Q3, increasing by almost half a billion dollars, indicating that investment plans for UNFI products and services may be more successful in the future.

According to analysts’ projections, United Natural Foods could post earnings per share (EPS) of approximately $3.29 for the current year-keeping shareholders eagerly anticipating future earnings calls that are likely to appeal to investors.

Institutional investment increases despite mixed reports from UNFI

In recent months, United Natural Foods (UNFI) has seen an increase in investments from institutional investors and hedge funds. In the fourth quarter, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in UNFI by 163.9%, while Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake by 95.1%.

TD Bank and Quantbot Technologies LP also increased their stakes in UNFI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake by 7.2%, bringing institutional ownership in UNFI to 85.63 percent.

UNFI’s shares opened at $26.79 on Tuesday, reflecting a low of $22.07 and a high of $49.56 over the past year. With a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1, the company has a market cap of $1.59 billion.

As an organic food distributor operating across the United States and Canada, United Natural Foods operates through two primary segments: wholesale and retail.

