Bangkok Woman Killed By Pit Bull She Rescued From Euthanasia

BANGKOK – A 70-year-old woman lost her life in a horrific attack by her own rescue dog at her home in Bangkok. The victim, identified as Wandee, was fatally mauled by a seven-year-old brown pit bull named Giant on September 9.

The tragic incident occurred while she was visiting the dog to clean and feed him, according to local news reports. Emergency responders found her inside the house with severe, fatal injuries to her face, neck, and arms.

This heartbreaking story takes an even darker turn when looking into the animal’s highly violent past. Five years ago, Giant actually attacked and killed his original owner in the Chonburi province of Thailand. At that time, authorities firmly planned to euthanize the dangerous animal to protect the general public. However, Wandee stepped in to adopt the pit bull, hoping to give him a second chance at life.

Key Takeaways

A 70-year-old woman in Bangkok was fatally attacked by her seven-year-old adopted pit bull named Giant.

The same dog previously killed its original owner in 2021 before the woman rescued him from euthanasia.

The attack happened while the owner was cleaning the dog, prompting debates over dangerous animal adoptions.

Wandee went to extraordinary lengths to ensure Giant had a comfortable place to live out his days. She rented a single-story house in the Bueng Kum district entirely for the large dog to roam. She even hired a live-in housekeeper to stay at the property and keep the animal company. Every day, Wandee traveled from her main residence to feed, clean, and play with the brown pit bull.

Despite knowing the dog’s deadly history, Wandee showed immense love and care for the troubled animal. Neighbors and workers in the area had reportedly warned her repeatedly about the dog’s highly aggressive tendencies. They knew Giant was easily startled and urged the elderly woman to exercise extreme caution during visits. Unfortunately, the warnings became a grim reality during a completely routine grooming session earlier this week.

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The Future of the Rescue Dog

On the evening of the attack, witnesses say the dog appeared somewhat irritable and physically unwell. Wandee opened Giant’s enclosure to gently wipe his face, just as she normally did during her visits. The housekeeper tried to secure the dog with a rope, but the animal suddenly turned highly aggressive. The dog viciously attacked Wandee, forcing the terrified housekeeper to flee the scene for her own safety.

When police and medical teams arrived, they could not immediately reach the severely injured victim. The seven-year-old brown pit bull was still pacing restlessly around the property in a highly agitated state. Officials had to call in specialized animal control workers to safely capture and confine the aggressive dog. By the time they finally secured the animal, it was far too late to save the woman.

The Watchdog Thailand Foundation is now working with local authorities to carefully determine the dog’s future. Giant will likely be transferred to a specialized animal shelter where staff are very familiar with his history. This devastating event serves as a grim warning about the severe risks of adopting dogs with violent pasts. Many animal experts strongly advise against bringing dogs with fatal attack records into typical residential environments.

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