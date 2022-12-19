Watch The Lamborghini Urus In Qatar’s Police Cars; Know Its Specs

(CTN News) – Lamborghini; It has been a year of intense global spotlight for the nation of Qatar ever since the FIFA World Cup started on November 20.

Qatar’s fleet of police cars, which are often seen in the news, has remained under the radar until now. This is despite the fact that exotic cars are nothing new for the Gulf country.

It is reported that Qatar has added sophisticated high-performance cars to its police fleet in a bid to maintain law and order in the country during the events of the World Cup, just like its neighbor Dubai next door.

There has been an induction of a Lamborghini Urus SUV worth $230,000 into the Qatar Police force since the start of the World Cup on November 20.

A number of Porsche Panamera’s and Cayenne’s are in the Qatar Police’s fleet of security vehicles, and even there is a Lamborghini Gallardo in their security fleet.

The updated Urus just adds so much more flair and strength to the convoy, it is worth mentioning.

The Lamborghini pop-up lounge in Doha was opened just before the beginning of this year’s history-making inaugural World Cup in the Middle East, as a means of increasing Lamborghini’s presence in the country.

The opening of the lounge, which will be open until December 18, marked the debut of Lamborghini’s latest range-topping model, the Urus Performant, in the Middle East and Africa market for the Italian supercar manufacturer.

However, Qatar is not the only nation whose police force has recently acquired a Lamborghini Urus as part of its fleet of luxury vehicles.

There is no doubt that the Urus, along with the Mercedes G-Wagen, is one of the most practical police cars on display, and the Dubai Police Department added the SUV to its extensive collection of exotic police cars back in March, increasing its large collection of vehicles.

There is a magnificent fleet of police vehicles owned by the Dubai police, which includes everything from ultra-stylish Ferraris to supremely opulent Rolls-Royces and even Bentleys.

In addition to the mid-cycle facelift of the Lamborghini Urus, it has also received a more extensive variation lineup that now includes a track-focused Performant version at the top of the line, as well as a Urus S model at the entry-level.

Both models are powered by an identical 4.0-liter V8 engine, which generates 666 horsepower in both configurations.

Apparently, the Urus Performant is capable of hitting speeds of 190 mph and is claimed to be able to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in under 3.3 seconds.

How much does Lamborghini cost in Qatar?

About the New 2023 Lamborghini Urus

With a starting price of QAR 850,000, the Lamborghini Urus competes with very well-known competitors such as the Land Rover Range Rover Sportand Jeep Grand Cherokee. This Italian Crossover car is available in 2 versions . The Urus offers new car buyers 4.0-cc engine.

SEE ALSO:

Toyota; 3 GM SUVs make the list of longest-lasting cars