Toyota; 3 GM SUVs make the list of longest-lasting cars

(CTN News) – For a long time, Toyota has been known to be one of the most reliable brands in the automotive industry.

There is no doubt that Toyota makes vehicles that last for decades on average, so much so, that in the past, a large part of its advertising budget has been dedicated to researching and publishing statistics on how many Toyotas are still on the road years after they were built.

I See Cars recently published a study in which it highlighted the top 20 cars with the longest potential lifespan. Not surprisingly, half of the 20 vehicles highlighted in this article were manufactured by Toyota.

There are three General Motors SUVs in the top 7 of the list that stand out from the crowd, beating many of Toyota’s offerings in the process.

In this article, you will learn everything you need to know about the Toyota and GM SUVs that have the greatest lifespan, as ranked by iSeeCars.

The top-ranked Toyotas in the world

According to a study conducted by iSeeCars, three GM vehicles ranked among the list of seven longest-lasting cars among the ocean of Toyota-produced vehicles in a study conducted by iSeeCars.

These Toyota-produced vehicles, which have all been known for their reliability and dependability for years now, may include, but are not limited to, the Toyota Prius, Toyota Tundra, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Toyota Sequoia, all of which are well-known for their reliability and dependability.

There are three of GM’s SUV’s that made the top ten on this list so don’t count them out, because they made the top ten as well.

The Chevrolet Tahoe is one of the SUVs offered by General Motors

The Chevrolet Tahoe was initially developed as the successor to the old Chevrolet Blazer, which was introduced in the 1960s. Since 1995, the original K5 Blazer has been renamed the Tahoe, leaving the smaller S10 Blazer as the sole Blazer model on the market.

A true old-school SUV, the Tahoe was significantly smaller than the larger brand-leading Chevy Suburban, although it shared the same truck platform, allowing it to be a true competitor to the Suburban.

In addition to the body being capable, the powerplant was a proven one, with a GM 350 V8 engine as the main option being the main engine.

It is pertinent to note that the Chevy Tahoe today retains its small, capable mentality, but it has also matured over the years.

It’s no secret that the 2023 Tahoe is going to be the first Tahoe with independent rear suspension, and it’s going to be paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, which will optimize fuel economy and power.

Yukon XL from GMC and Suburban from Chevrolet

The Suburban name was originally intended to refer to a variety of automotive brands at one time.

During the early years of the automobile industry, the term “Suburban” was used to describe a large, station wagon-type vehicle built on a commercial platform that was produced in substantial quantities.

GM has used the name Suburban for its large, truck-platform-built SUVs ever since they were introduced in 1934, and they have proven to be incredibly popular ever since.

Despite the fact that the Suburban, along with the GMC Yukon XL, have in the past few years been predominantly converted into luxury-adjacent people haulers, they still share the same GM truck platform bones that will keep them on the road and trouble-free for years to come.

The GMC Yukon XL, although it may be the more luxurious option between the two, is also the more technologically advanced vehicle, which means less possible reliability over time as a result of its more features.

In terms of overall reliability and dependability over time, the Chevy Suburban places behind of the Yukon XL in the Chevrolet lineup. It is still worth mentioning that both of these SUVs are the best in their respective classes.

