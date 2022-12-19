BookingCom Predicts The Metaverse Will Influence Travel Decisions In 2023

(CTN News) – It is predicted that people will travel a lot in the near future. As a first step, they will have to travel to their metaverse destinations.

In the aftermath of the extended COVID-19 lockdown, millions of people’s lifestyles have been affected, including those in the travel industry.

In spite of this, now that the pandemic appears to be under control, businesses are looking for creative ways to engage their customers. The metaverse seems to be an interesting topic to explore for businesses.

There have been a number of surveys conducted by popular travel portal Booking.com on more than 24,000 people in 32 countries.

Many of them have responded that the metaverse has been able to help them choose their travel destination.

The Metaverse is your next vacation destination

According to the survey, a significant number of travelers are interested in virtually experiencing destinations before they decide where to spend their vacation, while choosing a place to stay.

There is no doubt that Generation Z (45%) and Millennials (43%) are the two groups that have the greatest interest in experiencing virtual trips in the metaverse among all generations.

Virtual reality was considered to be a viable tool for choosing a good travel destination by more than half of those who responded to the survey.

According to Booking.com, they also found that 4,574 respondents said they would only travel to new places if they had first experienced them in the metaverse before doing so.

Additionally, 35% of respondents are willing to spend a few days in the metaverse. This is in order to gain a better understanding of the environment and places that might attract their attention in the metaverse.

Booking.com recently announced that in the future augmented reality and blockchain technology will allow users to experience anything from a sunny beach to the desert without having to be physically present.

The majority of respondents (60%) still believe that the experience offered by the metaverse and other virtual technologies cannot be compared to the experience of being there in person as opposed than participating in virtual environments.

What the Future Holds for the Internet

Metaverse is a concept developed as a way to describe a persistent online 3D universe that combines multiple virtual spaces and exists in a persistent online space.

I suppose if you could describe it as a future vision of the Internet, it would be a world where people work, meet, play, and socialize alongside each other within an alternate reality.

The developers of video games have done a great job of pushing the boundaries of what a game is by organizing in-game events and designing virtual economies in order to give players as close to a metaverse experience as possible.

As result, the metaverse can be described as a virtual environment with a digital foundation. This virtual environment attempts to replicate the real world as closely as possible.

There are a number of companies, such as Microsoft and Meta, that are trying to build their own virtual worlds, or metaverses.

On the other hand, other projects like The Sandbox and Decentral and, are utilizing the decentralized technology of blockchain to create metaverses that provide a higher level of privacy, openness, and depth.

There are many fans who firmly believe in the values of these initiatives, and who are willing to support them financially in order to make them a success.

