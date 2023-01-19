RTR’s S650 Mustang Prototype Pays a Visit To The Garage

(CTN News) – Do you feel ready to rock? A prototype of the S650 Ford Mustang has just been delivered to the RTR lab. An image posted on RTR Vehicles’ Facebook page shows a camouflaged S650 Ford Mustang.

This will allow the aftermarket company to get dimensions and determine what they can and will do with the 2024 Ford Mustang.

If the S550 RTR Mustang is any indication, it will be an epic vehicle. In fact, it may be cool enough to be featured in some future video games.

Its grille, which integrates LED lights into the sides, was one of RTR’s most popular aftermarket creations for the S550 Ford Mustang. It gives the vehicle a distinctive look that sets it apart from a factory-built model.

In addition to the RTR Chin Spoiler, some fans will likely be looking for an RTR Chin Spoiler. This can add a hint of aggression to the car’s appearance and assist with aerodynamics.

A vehicle with even greater capability will likely be developed by Ford Performance in conjunction with RTR, as they have done in the past.

As an example, the 2021 RTR Series 1 had a Track handling package from Ford Performance for cars without MagneRide. Ford Performance, however, provides MagneRide suspension kits for with MagneRide.

As for performance, we are sure that people will be searching for ways to improve it, but the S650 Ford Mustang is already a beast as it stands.

In the base S650 Mustang, the turbocharged 2.3L EcoBoost engine delivers 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful base in history.

Additionally, Ford seeks to improve fuel economy, with an objective of 22 mpg in the city, 34 mpg on the highway, and 26 mpg combined.

A performance exhaust system with active valves can increase the horsepower and torque of the fourth-generation 5.0L Coyote V8 engine in the S650 Mustang GT by up to 486 horsepower and 418 lb-ft when equipped with the available active valve performance exhaust system.

Without an exhaust system, the Mustang GT delivers 480 horsepower and 415 pounds-feet of torque.

As for the Dark Horse, Ford has kept its 500 horsepower promise and delivered 418 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful non-Shelby Mustang ever, giving power-hungry enthusiasts a lot to cheer about.

With future RTR products you will be able to customize your S650 according to your preferred muscle car style.

