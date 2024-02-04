Connect with us

Tesla Gets a $1.5 Million Fine for Hazardous Waste
6 days ago

Tesla Gets a $1.5 Million Fine for Hazardous Waste

(CTN News) – The US court has ordered Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. to pay a total of $1.5 million (€1.3 million) to settle a lawsuit alleging that the company has not followed the proper regulations in disposing of hazardous waste.

The San Francisco district attorney’s office launched an investigation into Tesla in 2018 regarding the possible violation of environmental laws by the company.

During the course of the case, it quickly turned into a civil environmental case brought by 25 district attorneys from all over the state.

A prosecution charge was brought against Tesla alleging that the company violated the laws when it improperly disposed of lead acid batteries, antifreeze, paint, and electronic waste at its car service and energy centers in the United States.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told the San Francisco Chronicle that despite the fact that electric vehicles may be beneficial to the environment, the manufacturing and servicing of these vehicles still generate a great deal of harmful waste.

As of right now, Tesla has not responded to our inquiry.

Can you tell me what the court decided?

Aside from the monetary fine, the court order has also ordered Tesla to hire outside auditors to conduct annual audits of some of its trash containers for hazardous waste for the next five years as part of its compliance program.

Additionally, the company has been asked to provide mandatory training for employees on how to properly dispose of hazardous materials on a regular basis.

As per the court order, $1.3 million of the settlement money will be distributed among the 25 counties and $200,000 will be used to cover the investigation’s costs.

