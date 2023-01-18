2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray: Iconic Sports Car Design

(CTN News) – The first Corvette made its debut at GM’s Motorama in New York City 70 years ago, and Chevy’s giving its flagship sports car its first hybrid gas-electric motor to celebrate.

The 2024 Corvette E-Ray — heavily teased and accidentally leaked over the past year — was unveiled today in Manhattan, a few blocks away from the debut of the EX-122, dressed in polo white with red bucket seats.

Compared to its namesake, the Stingray, the E-Ray is more like an underwater submersible than a weekend cruiser. It’s shark hunting.

It’s by design. Eventually, Corvette will offer an all-electric version of the E-Ray. With the Silverado, Blazer, Equinox, and Corvette all on their way as electrics, GM is pushing toward its electric-only goal by 2040.

The E-Ray was Chevy’s way of easing its customers into the world of electric propulsion. A V-8 engine’s digestive rumble and loud exhaust noise are key considerations for sports car buyers. When Ford slapped the pony logo on its Mustang Mach-E, it generated similar existential dread.

But times change, I’m told. Electric vehicle demand is growing, and Chevy sees an opportunity. Corvette product marketing manager Harlan Charles said it’s timely for the market. In terms of street and track capability, this is really the right solution for sports cars.”

A 1LZ coupe model will cost $104,2954, while a convertible model will cost $111,2954. The prices include delivery. A Kentucky assembly plant will produce the cars.

E-rays have already been discussed in broad strokes in our introduction. AWD is also a first for Corvette. The E-Ray will be the first Corvette to avoid winter storage thanks to its redesigned wheel design and all-season tires.

The E-Ray will need those brakes. Combined with the front-axle electric motor, the E-Ray will produce 160 horsepower and 495 horsepower, giving the car a total of 655 horsepower and 585 pound-feet of torque. The front-axle motor is powered by a 1.9 kWh battery pack inside the structural tunnel.

Although there isn’t enough battery capacity for real electric-only driving, the E-Ray offers Stealth Mode. The E-Ray isn’t a plug-in hybrid, which means its battery regains energy through regenerative braking, coasting, and normal driving.

Six drive modes are available: Tour, Sport, Track, Weather, My Mode, and Z-Mode. Charge Plus lets drivers maximize battery life.

Besides that, the E-Ray is similar to the current, gas-only Corvette, also called the C8, as this is the eighth-generation of the sports car.

I got to ride in the cherry red E-Ray last week driven by Cody Bulkley, Corvette’s performance engineer and amiable driver. He added, “We complimented it.”.

“Spiritual driving” or low-traction conditions require additional power to the front wheels. With that, drivers will feel more confident during inclement weather, as well as on the racetrack. Bulkley said this was a goal when designing the E-Ray.

