Isuzu D-Max X-Rider 2023 Detailed, Orders Now Open

(CTN News) – There has been a limited edition variant of the updated D-Max ute unveiled by Isuzu Ute Australia, which revives a nameplate that was last seen on this model in 2019 on the previous-generation model of the vehicle.

Based on the LS-M 4×4 Dual Cab, the Isuzu D-Max X-Rider has been marketed as the ultimate all-rounder as it combines the most desirable attributes of both vehicles.

In terms of price, it starts at $58,000 before on-road costs, which is $2700 more expensive than the LS-M dual-cab variant that it’s based on, which is $58,000 before on-road costs.

It has been announced that orders for the D-Max X-Rider are now open and there will only be 1020 examples being shipped to Australia.

There is only one powertrain available for this vehicle, a 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that produces 140kW of power and 450Nm of torque.

An automatic transmission is mated to the engine, and the drive is transferred through a four-wheel drive system, which is mated to the transmission.

The D-Max 4×4 models come with switchable 2H, 4H, and 4L options along with a locking rear differential as standard, just as with all 4×4 models offered by Ford.

Moreover, the sump and transfer case are also protected with steel underbody protection.

Since the D-Max X-Rider is based on the LS-M, it also comes with heavy duty rear leaf suspension, instead of the standard rear leaf suspension that is used on the LS-M.

The 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels and black two-tone grille, the black sports bar, the dark gray side steps, the soft tonneau cover, the X-Rider badging and the black exterior trim on this limited-edition D-Max really make it stand out from the rest of the range.

A number of other features are also available with this model, including automatic leveling bi-LED headlights, a 7″ touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, and wired Android Auto, as well as vinyl flooring and fabric upholstery.

There are only three colours that are available for the D-Max X-Rider at the moment – Mineral White, Basalt Black Mica, and Granite Grey Mica.

It should be noted that the latter of these paint options was introduced as part of the recently-released details regarding the upcoming model year update for 2023, and was previously exclusive to the flagship X-Terrain model.

In December of last year, the Australian crash testing authority ANCAP re-tested the Isuzu D-Max as well as the related MU-X and Mazda BT-50, and both were once again rated as five-star safe cars by the authority.

Earlier this year, D-Max, MU-X and BT-50 models built from July 2022 received a design update for the knee of the driver and the instrument panel of the vehicle.

Is D-Max better than Ranger?

A higher benchmark

You might have identified a common theme throughout this comparison. Amongst the current crop of dual-cabs, the 2022 Isuzu D-MAX X-Terrain does a pretty good job across the board. But the new 2022 Ford Ranger Wildtrak is better in basically every respect.

