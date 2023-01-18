Connect with us

Philadelphia Security Officer Shoots Armed Suspect Outside Federal Courthouse
Philadelphia Security Officer Shoots Armed Suspect Outside Federal Courthouse

(CTN News) – According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Philadelphia, an incident occurred outside the federal court building in Philadelphia.

The incident involving the shooting of a security officer is currently being investigated.

A large crowd of people was seen in the 700 block of Arch Street outside the federal building on Tuesday morning, around 9 a.m., as there was an increasing police presence outside the federal building on Arch Street.

As soon as the shooting took place, federal authorities held a press conference within a short period of time after the incident occurred to release information about the shooting.

According to Philadelphia Deputy Marshal Robert Clark of the United States Marshals Service, a security officer approached a man who was parking a vehicle illegally on the west side of the courthouse in a reserved parking area, and he was arrested for parking illegally in a reserved parking area.

Clark said that when the man got out of the vehicle, he showed the officer that he had “sharp-edged weapons” attached to one of his fingers, which he had displayed to him as he got out of the vehicle.

It would appear that neither the type of weapons nor the type of ammunition that the suspect possessed were specified by the authorities.
Despite multiple verbal commands, the suspect continued to walk towards the Philadelphia security officer. The officer, according to officials, fired multiple shots at the suspect as he responded to those commands.

During the incident, medical personnel rendered assistance to the suspect and transported him to the hospital for treatment.

He is currently in critical condition as a result of the incident, according to reports made by reliable sources.

Is Philadelphia PA a nice place to live?

One of the top reasons people enjoy living here is East Coast living with affordable housing and a good job market. Many also love the big city amenities and unique charm. Philadelphia is rich in arts and culture, as well as dining opportunities, history and outdoor experiences.

