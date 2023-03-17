BMW 4 Series Coupe 2024 M Sport And M440i Spied

(CTN News) – During the 2023 model year, the BMW 4 Series underwent a significant change in order to accommodate the iDrive 8, a system with dual screens embedded within a curved piece of glass. The system is the first of its kind in the automotive industry.

Moreover, BMW is now installing a small gear selector on all 4er models, with the exception of the M4, which still retains a bulky gear lever for the 8-speed transmission. In spite of the fact that the 4er is shown here testing as a coupe, it is evident from new spy shots that more changes are planned for the BMW car.

The prototype with the look-at-me kidney grille, circular exhaust tips, and no camouflage is a standard trim level with the M Sport Package.

The other two depict a hotter M440i with additional disguise to conceal the front fascia more effectively. BMW appears to be making an effort to differentiate the M Performance trim from the less expensive trims. It is already evident that the front bumper is more intricately designed than that of the current M Lite model.

It is common for all of the test vehicles to have redesigned headlights with sharper-looking daytime running lights. It is difficult to see the entire cluster due to the camouflage, but those LEDs appear to be shaped like boomerangs or arrows similar to those on the 2024 X5 and X6.

Through the swirly camouflage at the rear of the vehicle, a fresh graphic design for the taillights can be seen beneath the swirly camouflage.

Those who are enthusiasts of the BMW M440i may have noticed that one of its prototypes is painted in a matte Frozen Portimao Blue paint with matching brake calipers that have been sourced from the Individual catalog as well. The German luxury brand did not bother to conceal the new informationtainment system that was recently added to the dashboard due to the dashboard having recently been updated to accommodate it.

As part of the 12.3-inch driver’s display, there is a 14.9-inch touchscreen atop the center console, where most functions are integrated into the large screen rather than using physical buttons, which minimizes the need for physical buttons.

The production of the 4 Series Life Cycle Impulse is believed to start in March 2024. Therefore, the official premiere of the BMW 4 Series Life Cycle Impulse could take place by late 2023 or early next year.

It has been reported that the M4 is also going through a Life Cycle Impulse, and logic would lead us to conclude that the 4 Series Convertible and Gran Coupe will receive the same array of updates.

