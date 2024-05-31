84,000 Nissan Vehicles Are Issued a “Do Not Drive” Warning

(CTN News)- There has been a report given by the United States government throughout the course of this week indicating that Nissan has issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for approximately 84,000 vehicles manufactured between the years 2002 and 2006 that were fitted with Takata airbags.

“NHTSA is urging all vehicle owners to immediately check to see if their vehicle has an open Takata air bag recall,” was the statement that was included in a notification that was distributed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on May 29.

“If it does, owners should contact their dealership to schedule a free repair as soon as possible and follow any warnings from the vehicle manufacturer,” the Nissan National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asserts. “If it does, owners should also immediately follow any warnings from the manufacturer.”

Some of the automobiles that are impacted by this problem include the Nissan Sentra from 2002 to 2006, the Nissan Pathfinder from 2002 to 2004, and the Infiniti QX4 from 2002 to 2003. These vehicles were manufactured between the years 2002 and 2003.

There have been over twenty deaths that have occurred in the United States, and it has been demonstrated that inadequacies in the airbags have been associated to those lives that have been lost throughout the course of the several decades that have passed.

As a result of the airbag crisis that occurred in 2018, which resulted in the largest-ever safety recall in the history of the automotive industry, practically every major automobile manufacturer in the world, including Toyota and General Motors, was put in a position where they were impacted by the scenario.

This horrific tragedy was the direct cause of the Takata brand being forced to halt operations, which was a direct consequence of the event. This condition was finally brought about as a direct consequence of the company’s decision to declare bankruptcy.

The presence of ammonium nitrate, which is the chemical that functions as a propellant in the airbag inflator canisters manufactured by Takata, has been recognized as the cause of the issue that has been found with the airbag. Based on the findings, this has been identified as the root cause of the issue.

As a consequence of this, the airbag failed to inflate correctly in some circumstances and occasionally ruptured, which resulted in metal shrapnel being fired toward the persons who were still within the vehicle. There were instances in which the airbag detonated.

Because the chemical decayed, particularly when the conditions were humid, the airbag did not inflate properly in some situations. This was the case because the chemical was deteriorating. This was especially true when the levels of humidity in the environment were high. When temperatures were high and humidity was high, it was very necessary to keep this in mind since it was especially vital to remember.

