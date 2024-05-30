Hyundai Continues To Expand Its Electric Vehicle Lineup

(CTN News) – Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTF) is expanding its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio at a time when major automobile manufacturers, such as General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor (NYSE: F), are currently engaged in efforts to reduce the production of electric vehicles (EVs) and reevaluate their objectives.

Hyundai will develop a three-row electric SUV known as the IONIQ 9 after solidifying its success in the United States with the IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, and Kona Electric through their existing electric vehicle (EV) lineup. This will occur subsequent to the establishment of a robust foundation by the organization.

Hyundai has been experiencing an increase in demand for its electric vehicle (EV) products, despite the fact that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), the industry leader in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, began the year 2024 with a decline.

Hyundai announced electric vehicle sales increased by up to 62% in the first quarter of the year. This outcome was attributed to the efficacy of the Kona Electric and the IONIQ 5, which broke records.

Hyundai’s IONIQ 9 could boost its electric vehicle market position.

Hyundai will introduce its inaugural electric SUV with three rows of accommodation, the Hyundai IONIQ 9. Consequently, it will be in competition with three-row electric SUVs manufactured by Rivian Automotive Inc.

(NASDAQ: RIVN), particularly the Rivian R1S, as well as three-row SUVs manufactured by Volvo and Kia concurrently.

Hyundai’s objective is to establish itself as a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles that are both cost-effective and energy-efficient. This is evident in the company’s preparation to introduce the IONIQ 9. Furthermore, the company’s vehicles will be equipped with the world’s first solar-tonneau cover as a result of the agreement with Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP).

The SOLIS solar tonneau cover and the COR portable battery system are the two components that comprise Worksport’s innovative power duo. Hyundai was the initial organization to indicate its enthusiasm for these two components. It is anticipated that the alpha versions of these two products will be available for purchase in the market starting in the summer of this year.

Worksport’s solar vehicle cover, an exceptionally distinctive product, has been granted a new patent in the United States. As a result of the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s recent grant of a new utility patent to Worksport for its SOLIS solar-powered tonneau cover, the company has bolstered its already remarkable intellectual property portfolio. W

orksport is expected to introduce the world’s first solar-powered tonneau truck, which has the potential to generate significant controversy within the industry.

Currently, Hyundai approximately 7 million truck bed covers are sold annually.

The Worksport SOLIS cover will be compatible with the top three selling automobiles in the United States, as was disclosed at the beginning of this year. In addition to other prominent brands, these vehicles encompass the Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram pickup trucks.

Hyundai secured a contract in 2022 to guarantee that its pickup vehicles will have access to both SOLIS and COR, thereby enhancing their performance. In order to acquire access to both of these technologies, this was implemented.

Worksport will be able to target both pickup trucks propelled by internal combustion engines and OEM integration for electric pickup trucks that are on the horizon by utilizing this cutting-edge innovation, which is a component of the power duo along with the COR portable battery system. This will lead to an increase in the distance that these vehicles are capable of traveling.

General Motors, Ford, and Tesla are among the three automobile manufacturers that have implemented a retreat. During the commencement of the year, Tesla and Rivian both implemented reductions respectively.

However, the absence of new products was a challenge that Tesla had to confront. The business’s Model 3 and Model Y were already outdated, despite the fact that the Model 3 was redesigned.

Additionally, the Cybertruck, a product that garnered significant attention for the company, was not marketed to the general public. It is evident that Hyundai does not face this issue, as it has demonstrated its commitment to continuing with its electric vehicle deployment and expansion objectives.

