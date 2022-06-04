You have to Hang Some Art Prints at Home. Learn why!

The primary function of art prints in the interior of a residential space is to serve as an expressive accent, to add beauty to the environment, to fill the house with a creative mood, and to make it beautiful and cozy.

The paintings distinguish the room from others.

Paintings promote a positive psychological state.

The design begins to become more expressive.

The interior is given a luxurious feel, with an emphasis on the owner’s well-being.

Art canvases become an expression of their owner’s uniqueness.

How to incorporate paintings into the interior design

Whatever the role of the painting in the room is in your opinion, it will only be able to fulfill it if you choose an image that is in harmony with the surroundings. It also matters where it is placed in the room.

We provide several suggestions from professional designers on how to incorporate canvas prints into the interior design. These suggestions will assist you in selecting the option that will be the most successful addition to the situation.

Selecting a Plot

The topic is the first question to be answered. If you like freedom and perspective, consider purchasing a seascape depicting the sea, coast, ships, and coastal stones.

However, seascapes are different. The mood of such images varies greatly. If this is a calm sea with a boat easily sliding along it, creates a sense of lightness and peace. When storm waves rage on the canvas, it appears that a powerful energy is emanating from it, capable of causing a storm of emotions.

Artwork: Lavelart Antibes Seen From The Salis Gardens Print On Canvas

Another important consideration is how well the image complements the overall theme of the room. When it comes to seascapes, such canvases stand out. They are suitable for a classic and romantic setting. They will, however, look good in modern directions, such as Scandinavian.

However, experimentation is not prohibited. The Matisse canvas print will add an unusual bright accent to the modern loft style interior and will complement the atmosphere harmoniously.

Artwork: Lavelart Les toits de Collioure Print On Canvas

When selecting an image, consider the room you intend to decorate. In this regard, seascapes are universal. They will look good in the living room and hall, the kitchen, the study, and the bedroom.

Choosing a location for the canvas print

When choosing a picture for the interior, it is important to find a location where it will look especially good while not overpowering other aspects of the environment.

It is recommended that the canvas be placed on a solid background. Furthermore, light-colored canvases look better against dark wallpaper, and dark colors look better against light ones.

Bright paintings will look better on gray walls.

Several images of varying heights can be hung on the wall on one horizontal line to visually expand the room. If you want to “lift” the ceiling, position the canvases vertically.

The dimensions of the canvas should correspond to the dimensions of the room, which is an important rule of canvas placement. The canvas can be as large as the room allows.

If the space allows, it is preferable to hang one large picture rather than several small ones.

It is important to ensure that the style and proportions of the canvas and its frame complement each other. As a result, it is appropriate for a small canvas with narrow edges, and a large-scale plot will look good in a massive frame.

When deciding where to place the canvas in relation to other pieces of furniture, you can do so symmetrically, for example, in relation to an armchair or sofa. Hang it on the wall above the door or over the sofa.

Creating a design

To increase the likelihood that the outcome will match your expectations, you can first create a project, for example, in Photoshop. It is critical that the scales correspond to the actual ratio of the room and canvas dimensions. You can find the best location for the picture in the room by moving it around the screen.

Your home’s gallery

A whole gallery can be used to decorate the living room instead of just one or two canvases. Several well-placed canvases will contribute to the room’s unique charm. A series of images can be arranged in a variety of ways.

Vertically or horizontally symmetrically The images are arranged in a single line. They can be the same size: this creates symmetry. Or different in height: in this case, a harmonious ratio is essential.

Asymmetrical canvas placement is more difficult. A sense of balance is required to guide one’s actions. This way, three images can be arranged: two at the edges – to the one level, with the average level above this line. It is best to experiment with a larger number of paintings first. To begin, arrange the canvases on the floor.

Artwork: Lavelart The joy of life Henri Matisse



Where should the gallery located?

You can create compositions on the wall’s large free space as well as small sections of it. Hang several small images in the office between the windows, leaving a space of 20-30 centimeters between them.

A solid trellis hanging in two rows will look good over a large sofa: six or eight canvases of the same size in identical frames.

When there are a lot of paintings, you can dedicate an entire wall – from floor to ceiling – to them. Suitable fasteners in the form of a rod with lengths of fishing line attached to it, to which hooks are attached canvases in frames.

A residential building with paintings becomes cozier. It has something special in it that helps to transform ordinary walls into a place where it is so pleasant to return after a long day at work or a long journey.

People Also Read:

Best Henri Matisse Paintings and Prints for Stylish Home

Hiring Level 2 Electricians: A Complete Guide