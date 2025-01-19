TikTok Says It’s “Going Dark” Sunday Without Government Intervention

ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, has announced it may have to shut down operations in the US by Sunday unless the government intervenes to prevent an impending ban.

Late Friday, the company stated that the White House and the Department of Justice have not offered the necessary clarity or assurances to keep TikTok accessible. ByteDance warned that without immediate government intervention, TikTok could become unavailable starting January 19.

This announcement came after the Supreme Court upheld a law requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok to a neutral party by Sunday to avoid a ban. The law, enacted last April, aims to address national security concerns. TikTok has challenged the measure, claiming it infringes on free speech rights for its 170 million US users.

If no sale happens by the deadline, TikTok will be removed from app stores and hosting platforms, making it inaccessible to new users. Over time, current users may face issues as updates will no longer be provided, causing the app to malfunction. However, TikTok hinted in its statement that the app could vanish for all users immediately after the ban takes effect.

Former President Donald Trump suggested he would likely grant a 90-day extension to delay the ban, which is set to kick in the day before his inauguration. In an interview with NBC News, Trump said he would probably announce a decision early next week.

“The 90-day extension is probably the right thing to do,” Trump told NBC. “We need time to look at this carefully. It’s a big issue.” He echoed similar comments to ABC News, adding, “I have the authority here, and most likely, I’ll give the extension. We’ll use that time to figure things out.”

Trump also mentioned he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday and discussed TikTok, among other topics.

TikTok’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, is expected to attend Trump’s inauguration on Monday alongside other tech leaders.

US national security officials have raised concerns that TikTok’s parent company could allow Chinese authorities to access data from the app, potentially posing risks to federal employees. TikTok has denied these allegations, asserting that user data is secure.

China’s embassy in Washington accused the US of unfairly targeting TikTok, saying it would defend its rights and interests.

TikTok remains hugely popular with its US audience, boasting 170 million users. The app has also become a go-to platform for political campaigns looking to reach younger voters.

Despite initially pushing for a ban, Trump has recently spoken favourably about the app, citing the massive engagement his campaign videos received during the last election season.

If ByteDance fails to secure a buyer, the app will be pulled from app stores and hosting platforms, as the April law mandates.

