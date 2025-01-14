Why and When TikTok is getting banned in the U.S.?

According to the United States Department of Justice, TikTok, whose owner, ByteDance, is located in Beijing, has access to data from the United States and is sharing it with the Chinese government. Furthermore, the Chinese government has the ability to change the material on the app in order to influence the attitudes of Americans.

On January 19, 2025, Biden signed legislation that mandated ByteDance to sell TikTok to a firm based in the United States.

The company TikTok claims that the government has not yet provided evidence that such a security danger has ever occurred. Additionally, the company contends that the ban violates the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment and threatens the voices of millions of Americans. It will be a difficult fight for them. There was complete agreement among the justices on the lower court that the statute should be upheld. These judges were nominated by both Democratic and Republican administrations.

When is TikTok banned?

By the time Sunday, January 19, 2025 rolls around, the legislation stipulates that TikTok will be prohibited from sale in the United States if ByteDance does not sell.

What happens if TikTok is banned?

ByteDance must sell TikTok to a less antagonistic Chinese firm or remove it from American app stores and direct U.S. ISPs to ban access.

The app on your phone won’t disappear, but services may be restricted or unavailable and updates won’t be arriving. Uncertain whether you can add new stuff.

You may want to save your app activity immediately.

