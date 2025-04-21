The State Department is to Be Radically Restructured Under Trump’s Draft Order.

(CTN News) – According to a draft executive order distributed to US diplomats, the Trump administration plans to reorganize the US State Department substantially.

As a result, climate, refugees, human rights, democracy, and gender equality bureaus, envoys, and operations in sub-Saharan Africa will be considerably reduced.

Bloomberg, having acquired a copy of the 16-page document, reported that the proposed alterations would constitute one of the most substantial reorganizations of the department since its establishment in 1789, should they be enacted. The document was first revealed by The New York Times.

A representative from the US State Department conveyed to Newsweek that the accusation was “completely founded on a fraudulent document” and was therefore dismissed.

Earlier on Sunday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio characterized the alleged transformation as “fake news” in a post on X. “Another deception is executed against the New York Times.”

Reports indicate that the recommendations entail the disbandment of the Bureau of International Organizations, which partners with the United Nations, and the curtailment of diplomatic activities in Canada.

The large State Department will be partitioned into four regional bureaus:

Indo-Pacific, Latin America, Eurasia, and the Middle East. Nonetheless, a designated number of “non-essential” consulates and embassies in Sub-Saharan Africa will be shuttered.

According to the New York Times, Donald Trump may sign the planned executive order this week, which would take effect on October 1.

The article indicated that the aim is to “implement a structured reorganization” of the state department and “enhance mission delivery” while concurrently minimizing “waste, fraud, and abuse.” Implementing the recommendations would fundamentally compromise the United States’ commitment to a multilateral global order.

A senior diplomatic source in Africa indicates that the information regarding forthcoming foreign service reforms circulating within the State Department will be more limited than that outlined in the document.

A Reddit user in a forum focused on the US diplomatic service voiced doubt about the possible extension of the amendments to the draft directive. A user stated, “I suspect this is a diversionary tactic, designed to provoke appreciation for a less favorable yet still contentious reorganization.”

“It will be promptly contested and restrained, and the process of ‘implementation’ will be postponed until Trump is vanquished.”

Nonetheless, the Trump administration’s choice to integrate the US Agency for International Development (USAID) within the State Department, diminish operations, and later reinstate certain programs—including emergency food assistance—aligns with significant alterations in US foreign policy.

“In compliance with the directive, undertake any essential responsibilities previously executed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).” The draft directive issued on Sunday would lead to the dissolution of the Bureau of International Organizations, the Special Envoy for Climate.

The Office of Global Women’s Issues, and the Bureau of African Affairs.

The North American Affairs Office (NAAO) within the Office of the Secretary is tasked with managing diplomatic relations with Canada, as specified in the contract. Consequently, the US embassy in Ottawa, the capital of the nation, must be substantially reduced in size.

Furthermore, as part of the reorganization, US diplomatic officers will be assigned to certain regions for the entirety of their careers, instead of being rotated around.

The State Department plans to limit Fulbright grants to “master’s-level study in national security-related fields,” focusing specifically on “critical” languages.

The administration’s initiative to abolish diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs will also result in the elimination of fellowships at Howard University, a historically Black institution in Washington.

The order advocates for the abolition of the foreign service examination for aspiring diplomats and stipulates that “all positions and responsibilities require explicit written authorization from the President of the United States.” It was indicated that “alignment with the president’s foreign policy vision” is a new recruitment criterion.

Nonetheless, the directive is not the only internal document suggesting the alteration of US diplomatic operations. A third option entails the closure of 10 embassies and 17 consulates, while another advocates for a 50% reduction in the State Department’s budget.

The US State Department employs 13,000 foreign service personnel, 11,000 civil service personnel, and 45,000 local staff throughout more than 270 diplomatic missions globally, as stated on its website.

