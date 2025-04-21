Chiangrai United and Sukhothai FC Play to a 3-3 Draw

Chiangrai United, known for their disciplined and counter-attacking style, took control early in their match against Sukhothai FC on Sunday. Their forwards, led by Carlos Iury Bezerra da Silva, exploited gaps in Sukhothai’s defense, with Iury scoring in the 15th minute to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Chiangrai’s midfield, orchestrated by Harhys Stewart, maintained possession, and a second goal came in the 35th minute from Sittichok Kannoo, doubling their advantage.

Sukhothai struggled to respond, with their forwards, Mateus Lima Cruz and John Baggio, finding little space against Chiangrai’s compact backline.

After halftime, Sukhothai showed renewed energy. A tactical switch by their coach saw midfielder Siroch Chatthong push forward, and in the 55th minute, Chatthong’s header from a corner pulled one back, making it 2-1.

However, Chiangrai restored their two-goal cushion in the 70th minute when Thakdanai Jaihan’s long-range strike found the net, seemingly sealing the game at 3-1.

As the clock ticked down, Sukhothai’s determination shone through. In the 88th minute, a swift counter-attack led by Jakkapong Polmart resulted in a penalty after a foul by Chiangrai’s Júlio César. Mateus Lima Cruz calmly converted, narrowing the gap to 3-2.

With the home crowd roaring, Sukhothai pressed relentlessly. In the third minute of stoppage time, a pinpoint cross from Apichart Denman found Cláudio, who nodded in the equalizer, sparking wild celebrations.

The 3-3 draw highlighted Sukhothai’s fighting spirit, with their late goals denying Chiangrai a crucial win. Both teams remain mid-table, with Sukhothai at 11th and Chiangrai at 9th, per recent standings.

The match underscored the unpredictability of Thai League 1, where late drama can shift outcomes. Fans will remember this clash for its intensity and Sukhothai’s never-say-die attitude.

Chiangrai United Standings

Chiangrai United is currently on the 10 place in the Premier League table. Last game played with Sukhothai FC, which ended with result: Draw 3:3.Leading players Chiangrai United in all leagues is: Kannoo 5 goals, J. Emaviwe 5 goals, Bezerra da Silva 4 goals, Stewart 3 goals, Promsawat 3 goals, Julio Cesar 2 goals, S. Suvannaseat 2 goals, Prachuapmon 2 goals, Lee 1 goals, Jaihan 1 goals. In 29 matches scored 32 goals, an average of 1.10 goals per game. 11 games ended up winning, 3 draws. 15 defeits. In 44.83% matches the total goals in the match was over 2.5 goals (Over 2.5). In 72.41% matches the sum of the goals was greater than 1.5 Goals (Over 1.5). In 9 matches Chiangrai United has not lost the goal. In 10 games, both teams have scored goal. Average goals: 1.10 per game