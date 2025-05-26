The FEMA Chief is Going to Get Fired Before Trump’s Public Breakdown

(CTN News) – On May 7, FEMA former Navy SEAL Cameron Hamilton set up his desk before testifying on Capitol Hill regarding his leadership of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. People assumed he would lose his job.

According to three people, the security crew was instructed to keep Hamilton out that morning by the Department of Homeland Security, the parent agency of FEMA.

During a heated dispute, FEMA officials ordered interim administrator Hamilton to retract his congressional remarks. According to three sources, FEMA personnel stated

Hamilton told Congress that afternoon he opposed Trump’s FEMA disbandment. DHS quit.

The White House acknowledged that Hamilton’s testimony had resulted in his dismissal the next day.

According to Reuters, although Trump had chosen him, his advisors wanted him to depart since he was unable to reduce the size of an agency where many employees viewed him as a defender.

Cameron addressed a committee of Congress. Long-time friend Matt Strickland told Reuters that Hamilton was aware of the situation.

Hamilton remained silent.

Hamilton’s resignation is merely “idle gossip,” according to Homeland Security. The insider claims that the Department of Education did not fire Hamilton, a senior consultant.

Hamilton discussed international involvement and school safety, according to a Department of Education official.

Departures inevitably impact agencies.

Hamilton, according to Strickland, was against Corey Lewandowski, a Trump adviser and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s aide. Tension has increased as a result of FEMA’s reduction in refugee housing in New York City.

Strickland mentioned Hamilton in a tweet. The DHS responded to Strickland’s X post by asserting that his contractor alone had the authority to fire him. He denied any involvement in Hamilton’s termination from FEMA.

“None of this is true,” according to Lewandowski. “Cameron Hamilton decided to take a new job at the Department of Education, where he gave advice on how to keep schools safe.” The new data clarifies Hamilton’s departure on June 1, three weeks ahead of an above-normal storm season. Low morale and employee turnover are major issues for the government’s natural disaster response organisation.

Last week, several senior officers resigned, raising questions about the agency’s preparedness for hurricane season. Trump’s decision to terminate Hamilton’s employment demonstrates his willingness to alter FEMA and fire responders who perform subpar work.

Republicans may lose support if disaster relief fails and people accuse Trump of causing FEMA’s instability. Some experts worry that dismantling or eliminating FEMA may increase the vulnerability of state and local governments to natural catastrophes.

Marine Corps veteran and Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary for WMD David Richardson trailed behind Hamilton. Richardson lacks emergency management skills.

Richardson declared he would “overcome” Trump’s opponents in his first speech to the staff. In his subsequent address, he reassured employees that the department was prepared for a disaster.

Lewandowski, polygraphs

According to three sources, Hamilton, a Trump supporter who served in the State Department during Trump’s first term, had concerns about the agency’s workforce and goal when he was appointed interim head of FEMA.

According to insiders, Obama visited FEMA’s offices, spoke with employees, and concluded that while FEMA needed to be restructured, it was still crucial for disaster response. “You are the best experts in this important work,” he told his colleagues in January, adding, “I am here to be your advocate,” according to Reuters.

Two sources claimed that Noem and Lewandowski, who cautioned other DHS officials that Hamilton was “too lenient” with FEMA employees despite eliminating hundreds of agency jobs, disagreed with Hamilton’s nuanced approach.

According to two sources, the first indication of strain was a polygraph test administered to many FEMA employees in late March to determine who had leaked information regarding a private meeting with Hamilton, Noem, and Lewandowski. According to Politico and CNN, Noem supports cutting state and federal money for disaster response.

Lewandowski, according to two more people, informed Hamilton that he had provided information via telephone. According to a source, Hamilton received an email from the chief security officer at DHS enquiring about his reputation and honesty, as well as requesting that he take a test.

Despite the success of the test, Hamilton did not share Lewandowski’s outlook on the future of FEMA. According to two sources, Hamilton hinted at his potential departure in late April to senior FEMA officials.

One account claims that Hamilton organised his belongings the morning of his testimony so he could get them upon returning to Hill.

Another day. According to two sources, he arrived on May 8 after having a brief meeting at DHS headquarters with Lewandowski and Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Troy Edgar.

SOURCE: USN

