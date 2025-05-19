Former President Joe Biden, 82, Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer

DELAWARE – Former President Joe Biden, age 82, has been diagnosed with a fast-moving form of prostate cancer, according to an announcement from his office on Sunday. News of his illness has caught the attention of both the political and medical communities.

The diagnosis, confirmed on 16 May 2025, came after Joe Biden reported worsening urinary symptoms and doctors found a nodule on his prostate. Tests showed the cancer has spread to his bones, with a Gleason score of 9 out of 10.

This score points to a very aggressive cancer and presents a tough health challenge for the former president. The news has sparked conversations about treatment options, public health policy, and the wider impact of prostate cancer in the United States.

Joe Biden’s office shared that he sought medical care last week when he noticed his urinary symptoms getting worse, often an early sign of prostate problems. A series of tests led to the discovery of a nodule, and a biopsy later confirmed a grade group 5 prostate cancer, one of the most severe types.

The high Gleason score, reported by several media outlets, highlights the seriousness of the disease and the added challenge of its spread to the bones.

“President Biden is receiving the best possible care and is in good spirits while working closely with his doctors,” the statement said. The former president, who left office in January 2025, has often spoken out for better access to healthcare, making this diagnosis particularly meaningful for many Americans.

Many political leaders have shown their support. Donald Trump, the current president, expressed wishes for Biden’s recovery during a press conference. Meanwhile, users on X have shared a mix of sympathy and skepticism, with some questioning the timing of the announcement, though there is no evidence to support these claims.

Prostate Cancer in the United States



Biden’s diagnosis has put a spotlight on prostate cancer, which remains one of the most common cancers among American men. The American Cancer Society expects about 313,780 new cases in the US in 2025, with around 34,500 deaths. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, after skin cancer, and the second most deadly, after lung cancer.

Older men are most at risk, with the average age at diagnosis being 66. At 82, Biden falls into the highest risk group. African American men face about a 70% higher risk than white men and are more likely to learn about their illness at a late stage. Lack of access to proper screening and treatment also makes outcomes worse for many.

Doctors usually check for prostate cancer with PSA blood tests and digital rectal exams. However, some experts debate how often to use these tests because they can lead to unnecessary treatment. Early prostate cancer often has no symptoms, so regular checks are especially important for high-risk groups. Biden’s advanced diagnosis, which came after he already had symptoms, shows why health checks matter.

If prostate cancer is found early and is still inside the prostate, the five-year survival rate is about 98%. But when it spreads, as it has in Biden’s case, that rate drops to about 30%. Recent advances in treatments have helped some patients live longer, even with advanced disease.

Joe Biden’s Medical Outlook and Treatment

Medical experts who spoke for this article did not comment on Biden’s exact case but offered general information on aggressive, advanced prostate cancer. Dr Elizabeth Harper, an oncologist at Johns Hopkins Medicine, said a Gleason score of 9 signals a serious tumour that grows and spreads quickly. “When cancer spreads to the bone, treatment becomes more complex, and surgery or radiation alone is not usually enough,” she explained.

Reports say Joe Biden’s cancer is hormone-sensitive, which is promising. Hormone-sensitive prostate cancer often responds to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). This treatment lowers testosterone, helping slow cancer growth.

“Most men with prostate cancer do not die from it, and hormone sensitivity means ADT can work well at first,” said Dr Michael Chen, a urologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Still, the cancer can stop responding to this therapy, so other treatments like chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or targeted medicines may be needed.

When cancer reaches the bones, doctors add other treatments to help protect them. Medicines like bisphosphonates or denosumab can help strengthen bones and lower the risk of fractures. Radiation therapy can ease bone pain. Some patients may join clinical trials for new treatments that send radiation straight to cancer cells.

Joe Biden’s medical team, likely assembled from top hospitals, will balance the need for effective treatment with his overall well-being. ADT can cause side effects such as tiredness, hot flushes, and muscle loss, which can be hard for someone in their eighties. Chemotherapy also comes with risks, including infection and sickness. Managing pain and symptoms through palliative care will be a key part of his plan, given how far the cancer has spread.

Survival with advanced prostate cancer varies widely. Some people do well for years with treatment, while others may see their illness progress quickly. “Strong treatment and good support can help patients live longer and better lives,” Dr Harper said. Biden’s general health, his outlook, and his access to top-level care will all play a part in his treatment.

A New Chapter in the National Health Discussion

Joe Biden’s illness comes at a time when people are paying close attention to the health of national leaders, especially after debates about age and fitness during his time in office. His choice to share his diagnosis openly stands in contrast to past leaders who often kept health problems private. This may encourage more open discussion about the health of public figures.

The news also highlights the ongoing need for more cancer research and fair access to care. While research in prostate cancer has led to better, more personalized treatments, differences in access to screenings and care continue. Groups like the Prostate Cancer Foundation are calling for increased funding for early detection and more help for those who cannot get proper treatment, issues Biden has supported in the past.

As Joe Biden begins treatment, his experience is a reminder of how cancer affects families across the country. For many men in the US facing prostate cancer, their story may inspire hope and a push for better prevention and support.

In the next few weeks, updates on Biden’s health are expected to stay in the news. For now, he has shared his thanks for the support from his family, led by Dr Jill Biden, and from the many Americans keeping him in their thoughts. “I’ve faced hard fights before, and I’m ready for this one,” Biden said in a short statement, reflecting the resolve that has marked his many years of public service.

Related News: